Nigerian food growers okay govt’s border re-opening plan

The Association of Food Growers in Nigeria on Monday threw it’s weight behind the Federal Government’s plan to re-open the nation’s land borders.
The Association noted that the scary food prices increase in the market could be brought down when the border re-opening plans become a reality.
The National President of Food Growers Association of Nigeria  (FOGAN), Joseph Owolabi, who disclosed the position of his members in Abuja,  noted that the government’s plan to re-open the land borders was a right step that would help to reduce the high cost of food items in the market.
Owolabi also said that his association had taken measures to train grassroots farmers in modern farming techniques and provide equipment for them, to enable sufficient food production.
According to him, FOGAN has further arranged to mobilise up to 10 million farmers during the next planting season, just to ensure that affordable food would be produced.
He also added that the association was planning to provide silos in all the 774 local governments areas across the country, to help in preserving perishable and non-perishable crops.

