Nigerian football at its lowest ebb

Over time, the maladministration at the very top echelon of football in Nigeria has affected results and created setbacks for the country but sadly, lessons were not learnt by the Nigeria Football Federation. Rather than learn, the NFF will do same things again, fail again and display adamant positions on corrections and steps to get things right. After the shocking disappointing performance of the Super Falcons at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco earlier this year, a ray of hope is coming all the way from Costa Rica, venue of the ongoing FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The Falcons, nine-time champions of WAFCON, lost in the semis on penalties to Morocco and were also unable to win the Third Place match, losing 1-0 to Zambia but the U-20 team led by Christopher Danjuma apart from the results they are posting have shown so much promise such that the handlers of the national senior team should give them a chance to join the big girls. Beyond this however, there is so much brouhaha in the domestic front which gives cause for concern for every stakeholder of football. The Federation Cup sponsored by oil company Aiteo is in huge crisis.

The calendar imbalance in Nigeria’s domestic football affected the competition and because the deadline of the African ruling body cannot be met, a fourth-placed team in the league, Kwara United, was picked by the NFF for the last slot in the continental club competition. The competition which was in the last eight stage was thrown into crisis because the ticket the teams were fighting for was no longer available. Sad enough, the Federation Cup that should have been integrated into the football season is just getting into full swing.

It’s a shame that the competition which has Aiteo as its sponsors is in the last eight stage but the winners of the last edition in the male and female cadres are yet to collect their prize monies. Aiteo should be asking the NFF questions because such should be not be happening when there is a title sponsor.

Bayelsa United and Bayelsa Queens cried out asking for their 2021 money to be paid. This is absurd. And so the eight quarterfinalists decided not to honour their games. Three of the four pairings failed to take place but that of Heartland and Katsina United was held with the Owerri outfit winning on penalties. The NFF in an attempt to save the situation after so much public outcry decided after a meeting that all the quarterfinal matches must be replayed with cash incentives backing it up to motivate the teams.

Today, the quarterfinal matches are to be replayed but Heartland are insisting they won’t play. The situation was so bad such that Kogi United were somehow in the final after all the boycott crisis. However, the NFF decided all the eight quarter finalists shall be refunded their expenses – N3m each – as compensation while Katsina and Heartland shall receive N5m each for a replay. Semifinalists shall receive N2m each as subsidy while finalists shall receive N1m each also as subsidy. It is indeed a tragedy and failure of the football administrative system of the NFF for us to find ourselves in this situation just as the league is yet to resume and the country’s club competition representatives are already set for duty just as the CHAN team, the home-based Eagles are set to play Ghana in the final qualifier without much preparations.

The team only entered camp this week while the opponents have been together for close to 10 weeks, playing friendly games and also attended a four nation tourney. Ghana only recently announced a sponsorship deal of six million dollars for their domestic league and that is enough to show that the NFF is bereft of ideas because the administration of the game is not about bragging but about taking the right decisions to develop the game. Nigeria is a big footballing nation and to be seen failing in the administration of the game is a misnomer especially because many of the country’s top stars are abroad in various clubs.

The NFF must put its house in order to fix Nigeria’s football in all aspects especially the developmental areas of the round leather game. The talents are there but there must be a systemic approach and deliberate plan to identify, expose them and bring them out to the international standard we all desire.

