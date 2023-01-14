Nigerian football sick, needs cure – Ex-Green Eagles coach, Aisien

Pa Alabi Aisien aka (Professor) is a former Manager of the Green Eagles, one-time coach of Bendel Insurance FC. In this Interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN in Benin, he spoke on a number of issues affecting football in Nigeria and what can be done to move the game forward. Excerpts:

How would you describe late Pele of Brazil playing against your team Midwest 11 in 1969 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin City?

Well, it was quite an experience then; Pele was the only celebrity, he was head and shoulder above all other players in the world. He was a great and wonderful man. He was a man of that moment; in fact he is still a man of every moment when you discuss football. Anything that has a beginning must surely have an end.

His end came when his number was up and he had to go the way he went. Again there is element of luck in longevity; he could easily have lived longer because sportsmen naturally live longer. But he had an illness that was terminal that was how he passed away. But then, up to the last moment, he had a very colourful and wonderful lifestyle. And he is the man of everybody who loves the game, football. He was a gift from God to the game.

Would you say he was a beauty to watch?

Yes he was. There is no time you watch a clip of Pele without seeing something new, natural and exclusive to him and him alone. Yes football is kick and stop, but the way you stop it and the way you kick it brings the difference. And I want say that he lived a good life, and he had left his footprint on the sands of time with good legacies for those coming after him to emulate.

Can there be another Pele in generations to come?

Now why do we want another Pele, you see there is this time differential, different strokes for different folks. People will build on his own skill and you may not appreciate what he did before because the skill level has changed. There will be no room for exceptional people like Pele, because football now is business it is no longer based on talent. In the past we were looking for talented players, but now we look for strong players who can keep the ball and do what is expected of them. But this man called Pele was superlative and he transcended beyond strength alone. He was an embodiment of the game, he was soccer, he brought joy to fans and families, he changed things.

Only time will tell if we’ll see another Pele.

People are lamenting the dwindling level of our football, what should our administrators do to bring back the lost glory of Nigerian football?

Football is 70% organisation and administration. If you miss it there, you have missed it all. We are not organised, but we arrogate knowledge to the Glass House. If I tell you story of that technical department, when you put a square peg in a round hole, it can never work. We want people who have deep knowledge of football to run football, not only that but they must have passion for what they do. But here in Nigeria we are looking for people who can play politics. Nigeria has good players all over the world but we don’t have a team. To have a team takes time, it must be meticulous and sustainable. People must be ready to work, we must have the patience to build, not fire bridge approach. We want a player to score 10 goals; not even Pele would have done what they wanted Victor Osimhen or Moses Simon to do. Yes a productive tree can make a forest and we saw it in Argentina when Lionel Messi came, but Messi had business mind and peolple who were ready to work with him and as at that time providence came to play. They lost to Saudi Arabia that was what really pushed them to the limit and felt it was a disgrace. But in football, it can go this way and can also go that way. For Nigeria, they should go back and have a rethink and not elevate people who will just come because they have bags of money to buy positions. No, we can’t get it right like that. If you look at the way we present our teams, it is shameful and annoying. Look at what is happening in Edo State now in sports development, it is step by step. A time will come when Bendel Insurance will not be the only team here, but you must start from somewhere and that is what this government is doing.

Are you saying that other states and the FG should take a cue from Edo State?

Yes, government alone cannot do it, but they should create a conducive environment for the actors to work and show you the light; that is what Edo State government is doing. In football you don’t put all your eggs in one basket because when the basket falls, the whole place will be filled with bad smell, that is what is happening to our football. Nigerian football is smelling and we are in a deep mess.

Are foreign coaches better than our indigenous football managers?

My answer is Yes and no. I was in-volved; when I came back from Germany, there was a recommendation I will hate to mention it here, but I left the national environment and I opted to be back to my base here at Bendel Insurance because of a disagreement between me and some power drunk NFA leaders over a claim. I won a controversial game in Tanzania and, journalists credited it to Father Tiko, and Father Tiko was from then Yugoslavia; from a factory they got him and made him national coach. Everybody was worshipping Tiko. He was attached to Rangers International of Enugu, and I said I was going to beat Rangers and his credibility will be gone. They didn’t believe me, so l left them. You can’t credit my exploits to another person. But right now, can Nigerian coaches stick out their necks and say no when it is time to say no? A good coach is a stubborn coach. There are a lot of idiosyncrasies that have to be managed to get the best out of you but it must not be stupid. So I can tell you that there are good Nigerian coaches but they are played down for even the foreign coaches that are not as good as they are. Nigerian sports administrators kill local coaches’ morale and resourcefulness. But again if you want a foreign coach you must give him time to understand the environment. A national team coach is not for the Super Eagles alone, he must formulate programme so that he can tap from the grassroots. Today everything is all about Europe, so we have killed our football market.

Are our home- based players good enough to wear the big shoes on the international scene?

Yes they say our home-based players are not good enough that is not true; you see Senegal, Ghana and Morocco, Morocco did not qualify for the Cup of Nations, but they played to the semi final level at the World Cup; why? Because of organisation and administration! They beat teams they were not given any chance against, which means football is growing in Africa.

What lesson is there for Nigeria to learn from Morocco?

We have refused to change. We don’t have anything to learn because we know it. The problem of this country is greed and ethnic sentiments. Let us give the job to persons who can do it. If I know that there is somebody better than me, I leave and allow the man to do it. But here, we worship money, money is not everything, but money is the thing, you need it to live, you don’t need it to exist, but everything now is money.

NFF should allow the white man to tell us who he is. Not going round the world all in the name of scouting for players. There are committed player in the domestic league, players in our various clubs that can make Nigeria proud. They should stop wasting our money on frivolous trips abroad. There are many things to talk about in Nigerian football but I don’t want to.

Let us see the man’s programme, let us see what he is doing to change our football and take us forward. The man has not started. So let us watch and also support him. But above all, Nigeria must have a rethink in all facets of life. NFF must allow him to work and the right assistant must also be given to him.

