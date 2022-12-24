Nigerian footballer dies

Sports

Nigeria Professional Football League clubs, Enyimba and Sunshine Stars have mourned their former striker, Chinedu Udechukwu.

Udechukwu died in Jos after a brief illness.

The forward spent the 2018/19 season with Enyimba and was part of the squad that won the club’s historic eighth title.

“Forever in our hearts, #ChineduUdechukwu,” Enyimba tweeted.

Sunshine Stars also took to social media to express their shock over Udechukwu’s demise.

“We are in a mourning state following the death of our former player, Chinedu Udechukwu who reportedly slumped in Jos on Wednesday.

“The bullish striker joined us in mid-2019/20 & played with the Club through the better part of the 2020/21 season before joining Nasarawa Utd subsequently.

“Our thoughts are with the late player’s family and associates at this time. We pray God grants them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. Rest well, Edu!🕊.”

 

