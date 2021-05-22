Sports

Nigerian footballer escapes Hamas bomb in Israel

Former Nigerian player, Ibezito Ogbonna, escaped death when a rocket launched by the Hamas separatist group shattered through his house in Ashdod, Israel, earlier this week. This incident came in the face of the war between Hamas and the Israeli government over the occupation of the port town of Ashdod.

The former Hapoel Tel Aviv said the rocket came down heavily on his house, throwing from his dining table, where he was having his breakfast, and crashed him into his sitting room as shrapnel of broken window glasses injured his fingers and knees “Zito” was rushed in an ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was treated and discharged later that day.

The former Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa striker, who now lives with his family in Israel, was later back to the hospital the following day after complaining of head pains where doctors scanned his head and brain. “The rockets had been raining as we watched on TV, not knowing my house was the next target,” “Zito continued. “I was the only one hit while my family was in safe hiding and I thank God for that.

