Nigerian Footballers Still Have Untapped Potential – Coach

Nigeria has a lot of undiscovered football potential, based on Dare Adesomo, the coach of Abuja-based non-league club, Kicker Football Club.

This was said by Awesome, who is also the club’s owner, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja.

He claimed that the nation was home to a sizable number of gifted football players who were not given the chance to compete internationally.

The coach urged the general public and people to support young, undiscovered football players itogrow the sport in the nation.

“We started tracing young talents in football in 2022 based on our vision and from there we saw that there were some youths who could play football with proper grooming.

“We have noticed that there are a good number of them who needed just exposure and encouragement, in Nigeria, we have talents, and talents without exposure will amount to nothing,” he said.

Adesomo said that his vision was to develop young talented footballers through the formation of the football club, adding that there had been gradual progress.

“We have some club sides in Nigeria we are partnering with to help us develop players, putting them together before we can market them abroad.

“I have identified some upcoming players that if they are properly groomed, we as a country will be able to correct some mistakes in the sector,” he said.

He said that the discovered talents from the grassroots would be registered into a full club, to participate fully in the nation’s league.

“My club is not registered in any league in Nigeria. We are still putting our house in order.

“We are still looking for sponsorship and looking for people that would be able to support us, individual, Civil Society Organisations among others,” he said.