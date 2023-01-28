Nigerian Footballers With Most Trophies 

Nigeria has a deep history with European football, and we’ve seen several players representing the country all across the globe playing that sport loved by almost all residents of the country. We have also seen several football legends sprout out from the country in different leagues and positions of the game.

Several footballers from this African country had the honours to lift several trophies during their playing careers, which gave them some fame and prominence in not only their country but also in their respective leagues. The Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) has also been gaining some fame over the years, with fans of the country now trying out bet365 Nigeria bonus code to get more from their league than just watching the game. In this article, we will be listing out Nigerian players with the most trophies. Stay tuned.

Nwankwo Kanu (16 Trophies)

Kanu is one of the most decorated players in Nigeria. He played as a forward on the pitch, which means he is responsible for finding the back of the nets for his team. He played for several teams in Europe, including Ajax in the Netherlands, Inter Milan in the Serie A, and Arsenal, West Bromwich Albion and Portsmouth in England.

Having started his career in Nigeria, and rising to prominence by winning the FIFA World Cup U-17 with his national team, Kanu was signed by the Dutch club AFC Ajax in 1993. In the Netherlands, he won three Eredivisie titles, one UEFA Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup and one Intercontinental Cup. Shortly, he moved to Italy to join Inter Milan in 1996. He won the UEFA Cup with them.

In February 1999, he joined Arsenal and lifted two Premier League titles, two FA Cups and one FA Charity Shield. He won one more title with Portsmouth. He also helped Nigeria secure the Afro-Asian Cup of Nations in 1995.

Daniel Amokachi (14 Trophies)

Dubbed “The Bull” due to his physique, Amokachi is another popular former football player from Nigeria. Just like Kanu, he was also a forward throughout his career. He also played in the Premier League for Everton, and he was part of their 1995 FA Cup-winning squad. Aside from playing for the Merseysiders, he also played football in Belgium and Turkey with Club Brugge and Besiktas respectively.

In 1994, he played a significant role in helping Nigeria win the African Cup of Nations. With Everton, he won the FA Cup and FA Charity Shield. With Besiktas, he won the Turkish Cup and Turkish Super Cup. He also helped Nigeria win the Gold Medal in the 1996 Olympic Games. With Club Brugge, he won two Belgian Pro League titles, five Belgian Super Cups and one Belgian Cup.

John Mikel Obi (12 Trophies)

John Mikel Obi s one of the most skilled footballers to come out from Nigeria. Having played as a defensive midfielder, he started his career with Plateau United, a local club in Nigeria at the age of 17. He made his move to Chelsea and went on to play for the club for 11 years before travelling to China to join Tianjin TEDA in 2017. He also played for Middlesbrough in the Championship, Tranbzonspor in the Super Lig, Stoke City in the Championship and Kuwait SC in the Kuwait Premier League.

With Chelsea, Mikel Obi won two Premier League titles, three FA Cup titles, one Football League Cup, one FA Community Shield, one UEFA Champions League and one UEFA Europa League. With Trabzonspor, he won the Turkish Cup and also helped Nigeria to the Africa Cup of Nations in 2013.

Finidi George (10 Trophieis)

George is a former Nigerian football player who played as a right winger. He played a pivotal role for his national team in the 1990s, appearing in two World Cups. He was mostly known for his number 7 jersey which he used in Ajax and Real Betis. He also played for Mallorca and Ipswich Town.

He won all his 10 trophies with Ajax; three Eredivisie titles, two Johan Cruijff Shielf, one UEFA Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup and one Intercontinental Cup.

Conclusion

Nowadays, we’ve been seeing several Nigerian footballers popping out in different regions across the world like Victor Osihmen in Napoli, Samuel Chukwueze in Villarreal, Ademola Lookman in Atalanta, and many more. Sooner or later, the number of trophies accumulated by Kanu will be surpassed.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...