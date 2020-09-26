Nigerian fumes after paying N100,000 for fake iPhone 11

There was pandemonium in Computer village on Thursday after an angry man stormed a phone store to complain over the fake iPhone he bought from the gadget market.

Twitter user, @karenbello who witnessed the incident reported that, the man had given his worker, N100,000 to get him an iPhone from Computer Village, and the young boy returned with a fake and old iPhone. After seeing the fake iPhone, he stormed the area with the young guy who was duped, but the latter couldn’t locate the particular store where he purchased the fake iPhone from.

The fake iPhone was seen embellished with three Vitamin C pills plastered to its back in an attempt to re-create the iPhone 11 design. In the video shared by the Twiiter user, the angry buyer was seen hurling insults at the boy, and threatening to beat him up for wasting his N100,000.

“This is Vitamin C Pro Max not iPhone 11,” he yelled while sympathizers gathered around them to pacify him and blame him at the same time for wanting to acquire an iPhone 11 for N100,000.

