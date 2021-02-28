News

Nigerian goods: Stakeholders seek to change poor export values

Worried that young Nigerian entrepreneurs may not get a fair market share through the window of opportunities for export provided by the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCFTA ) a group has taken steps to partner with governments to establish Commodities Standardisation Centres across the country.

 

One of such stakeholders, and Convener of Women Arise Development and Humanitarian Initiative ( WADHI) and Arahah Famers Market, Mrs. Esther Eghobamien- Mshelia, in Abuja recently , said the idea of having a functional commodities standardization centre in Nigeria has become paramount as a measure to help Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME ) in the country to benefit maximally from the liberalized trade in the region.

 

Eghobamien-Mshelia disclosed this when she led a delegation of other women and some officials of ACCI to the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investments for Arahah Farmers Market Partnership Round Table Meeting in Abuja . She noted that the Arahah Farmers Market was designed as a platform to stimulate good practices among MSMEs promoters.

 

She also noted that the concept also helps women and other young entrepreneurs to learn how to produce and package high quality goods with export value. Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investments, Dr. Nasir-Sani Gwarzo, who acknowledged the role of MSME in building a viable economy, said the present administration had made commitment to supporting young entrepreneurs.

 

He explained that government was partnering with both individuals and organisations that have good entrepreneurship initiatives, because there was need to deliberately promote economic recovery and growth from all fronts. A

ccording to him, Nigerians need to wake up to the challenges presented by the region’s liberalized trade, otherwise other countries more prepared, could take over all market spaces with their products.

 

While pledging to support the Arahah famers market, he called on the promoters to sustain the initiatives and replicate it in other parts of the country. He assured that the Ministry was prepared to facilitate a loan for promoters of good business ideas from the Bank of Industry to ensure that more citizens were empowered economically

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

