Nigerian Gospel artiste launches musical initiative to empower young talents

A Nigerian gospel artiste, Salau Aliu Olayiwola, aka Testimony Jaga, has come up with a musical initiative with a bid to identifying young talented gospel musicians who would contribute positively to the industry with their natural endowments.

The artiste, while speaking with New Telegraph on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti, the capital city of Ekiti State, explained that the motive is to empower talented street young people who are creating gospel songs to spread the good news of the Lord Jesus Christ.

He added this would be done by relaunching his studio – Gbayi Studio, as a platform “to make young, less privileged but talented people realise their dreams of becoming gospel music stars through the concept codenamed ‘Sound Kitchen’.”

The artiste stated he had also gone to several metropolitan areas of Lagos to organise and perform street gospel concerts to draw the hearts of many to the knowledge and acceptance of Jesus Christ as the saviour of the world.

