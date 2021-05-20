News

Nigerian govs slam Buhari, say he’s misguiding, overheating polity

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nigerian governors across the 36 states of the country have slammed President Muhammadu Buhari’s handling of the state legislatures and judiciaries’ autonomy, saying it is detrimental to the nation.
Specifically, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum resolved to call for the immediate dissolution of the Presidential Implementation Committee on the Autonomy of State Legislature and Judiciary.
The forum said the presidential committee was now acting as a permanent committee “basically misguiding and overheating the relationship between state governments and the other arms of government.”
The forum affirmed this in a communiqué issued on Wednesday night after its 30th teleconference.
The forum in the communiqué signed by its Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi, said talks on Executive Order 10 had reached an advanced stage with the Ministry of Labour, conference of Speakers, and the National Judicial Council.
“There are, however, legal aspects of the order that need to be tied up, but which cannot take place if officials responsible for these final processes are on strike. Governors are happy to implement the demands of the judiciary and the legislature,” Fayemi said.
Buhari in 2020 signed into law Executive Order No. 10 of 2020 for the implementation of financial autonomy for state legislatures and judiciaries.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Group condemns military onslaught against Benue communities

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA

A group, Middle-Belt Journalists Forum (MBJF), has condemned with utter disappointment the military onslaught against the taxpaying communities of Benue State.   A team of journalists, who undertook a tour of Adoka, Agidi, Agune, Awajir, Bonta, Gbinde, Guleya, Gungul and Ullam in Konshisha and Gwer East Local Government Areas of Benue State, reported that these […]
News

JUST IN: Plane carrying Kremlin critic, Navalny, arrives Germany

Posted on Author Reporter

  An ambulance aircraft carrying gravely ill Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny landed at Berlin’s Tegel airport on Saturday after he was evacuated from the Siberian city of Omsk and brought to Germany for treatment. German doctors had flown to Omsk on Friday to evacuate Navalny, a long-time opponent of President Vladimir Putin, at the request […]
News

Those undermining President Buhari in the north will not go unpunished – Bishop Ogbaji

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Foremost northern cleric, Bishop Pinot Ogbaji, has condemned the attempt by some unpatriotic elements in the northern part of the country to undermine the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari by sabotaging the efforts of the administration in the area of security. The fiery preacher said those trying to sabotage the efforts of the government will not […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica