Nigerian govs slam Buhari, say he’s misguiding, overheating polity

Nigerian governors across the 36 states of the country have slammed President Muhammadu Buhari’s handling of the state legislatures and judiciaries’ autonomy, saying it is detrimental to the nation.

Specifically, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum resolved to call for the immediate dissolution of the Presidential Implementation Committee on the Autonomy of State Legislature and Judiciary.

The forum said the presidential committee was now acting as a permanent committee “basically misguiding and overheating the relationship between state governments and the other arms of government.”

The forum affirmed this in a communiqué issued on Wednesday night after its 30th teleconference.

The forum in the communiqué signed by its Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi, said talks on Executive Order 10 had reached an advanced stage with the Ministry of Labour, conference of Speakers, and the National Judicial Council.

“There are, however, legal aspects of the order that need to be tied up, but which cannot take place if officials responsible for these final processes are on strike. Governors are happy to implement the demands of the judiciary and the legislature,” Fayemi said.

Buhari in 2020 signed into law Executive Order No. 10 of 2020 for the implementation of financial autonomy for state legislatures and judiciaries.

Like this: Like Loading...