Nigerian Govs Wives’ Forum donate N.2m to two rape victims in Zamfara

The Nigerian Governors Wives Forum has donated the sum of two hundred thousand naira cash assistance to two rape survivors in Zamfara State as part of its initiatives to improve women’s economic status.
A statement by the Press Secretary to the wife of Zamfara Governor Zainab Shu’aibu said the donation is part of the Nigerian Governors Wives Association fight Against Gender-Based Violence and other domestic violence in the country.
Presenting N100,000 assistance to each of the two beneficiaries, the wife of Zamfara State Governor, Aisha Bello Matawalle represented by the Commissioner of Women Affairs, Zainab Lawal Gumi commended the Nigerian Governors Wives Forum in its quest to stem the tide of gender-based violence and other abuse on the right of women and girl child in Nigeria
She noted that the gesture is consistent with the present administration of Governor Bello Matawalle in the fight against rape and other violent crimes against women in Zamfara state.
Aisha Bello Matawalle urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the grant to attain a better future.

