Business

Nigerian heads new regional College of Insurance Supervisors

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

Following the confidence reposed in Nigerian insurance regulatory reforms, the West Africa Supervisors Association (WAISA) has named the Director, Inspectorate, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Dr. Pius Agboola, as Chairman of its newly established College of Insurance Supervisors for the West African Monetary Zone (CISWAMZ).

 

The ground breaking ceremony for the establishment was    at the concurrence of the Committee of Governors of the West African Monetary Zone at their 43th meeting on August 26, 2021. In the statement by National Insurance Commission’s Head, Corporate Communication and Market Development, Rasaaq Salami, it was outlined that CISWAMZ had a mandate to greatly enhance multilateral cooperation and promotion of international standards in fostering favourable investment environments and orderly markets in the West African sub region and beyond.

 

The Nigerian insurance regulator also stated that CISWAMZ would assist the insurance industry respond to a wide range of social and economic forces; particularly, insurance-linked financial activities that are increasingly crossing national and sectorial boundaries.

 

The College of Insurance Supervisors of the WAMZ emphasises on the important role of fostering closer relationship by creating an enabling environment for the insurance sector to flourish most especially through collaboration and; harmonisation of regulatory standards

 

Increasing operation of cross border network by branches and/or offshore subsidiaries in the insurance sector; adds a new dynamic dimension to the economies of countries; enhance solo supervision of insurance entities by the competent authorities; fostering a better understanding of supervisory practices and more efficient and effective supervision; facilitate group — wide supervision, entailing in particular, but not limited to an assessment of the group. Others include, Financial Situation, Compliance with the rules on solvency, Risk concentration and intra-group transactions, and System of governance.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Okonjo-Iweala, SERAP, others honoured at CAHR Awards

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The contributions of a number of Nigerians to justice and inclusion were recognised at the second Community and Human Rights (CAHR) Awards held in Lagos recently. Organised by CSR-in-Action, one of the leading sustainability advocacy and consulting firms in the region, and backed by Ford Foundation and Global Rights, the CAHR Awards celebrates community and […]
Business

SIFAX Group donates bus to seafarers’ mission

Posted on Author Our Reporters

SIFAX Group has donated a brand new Hyundai H1 Space Bus to The Mission to Seafarers, which provides spiritual and humanitarian services to seafarers who call the Nigerian ports. At the official handover of the vehicle in Apapa, Lagos, Executive Director, Business Development and Strategic Planning of the company, Mrs. Wunmi Eniola- Jegede, said that […]
Business

Gas: FG commends NIPCO’s multi-billion dollar investment

Posted on Author Stories, Adeola Yusuf

Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has commended NIPCO Plc’s commitment to the development of requisite infrastructure to enhance effective utilisation of the nation’s gas resources. Sylva said this when he visited NIPCO exhibition stand at the two-day National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) Consultative Forum hosted by Imo State Government in collaboration with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica