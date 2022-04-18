Nigerian heads new regional College of Insurance Supervisors

Following the confidence reposed in Nigerian insurance regulatory reforms, the West Africa Supervisors Association (WAISA) has named the Director, Inspectorate, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Dr. Pius Agboola, as Chairman of its newly established College of Insurance Supervisors for the West African Monetary Zone (CISWAMZ).

The ground breaking ceremony for the establishment was at the concurrence of the Committee of Governors of the West African Monetary Zone at their 43th meeting on August 26, 2021. In the statement by National Insurance Commission’s Head, Corporate Communication and Market Development, Rasaaq Salami, it was outlined that CISWAMZ had a mandate to greatly enhance multilateral cooperation and promotion of international standards in fostering favourable investment environments and orderly markets in the West African sub region and beyond.

The Nigerian insurance regulator also stated that CISWAMZ would assist the insurance industry respond to a wide range of social and economic forces; particularly, insurance-linked financial activities that are increasingly crossing national and sectorial boundaries.

The College of Insurance Supervisors of the WAMZ emphasises on the important role of fostering closer relationship by creating an enabling environment for the insurance sector to flourish most especially through collaboration and; harmonisation of regulatory standards

Increasing operation of cross border network by branches and/or offshore subsidiaries in the insurance sector; adds a new dynamic dimension to the economies of countries; enhance solo supervision of insurance entities by the competent authorities; fostering a better understanding of supervisory practices and more efficient and effective supervision; facilitate group — wide supervision, entailing in particular, but not limited to an assessment of the group. Others include, Financial Situation, Compliance with the rules on solvency, Risk concentration and intra-group transactions, and System of governance.

