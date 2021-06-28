Business

Nigerian hospitals import N557bn used, inferior syringes, needles

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

INCREDIBLE

Health ministry lacks policy on procurement of medical tools

 

Nigerian hospitals have imported syringes and needles valued at N557billion ($1.2billion) in the last one year. It was gathered that most of the imports, which came from India,

 

China and other foreign countries, were cheap, substandard, used, rewashed and unsterile, thereby exposing the country to health hazards and loss of huge foreign exchange.

 

Finding from International Trade Statistics (ITS) on Nigerian trade revealed that imports from China in 2020 were valued at N340.5billion ($709.29million) or 61.13 per cent of the total imports as Federal Ministry of Health lacked policy on procurement of syringes and needles used by government hospitals and agencies.

 

Last year, Nigeria imported some 1.6billion of the medical tools when a pack was 0.75cent at the global market. It was gathered that the country required two billion syringes and needles per annum.

 

Worried by the huge importation, the Senate had urged the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to implement 75 per cent import duties to curb the imports. Meanwhile the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) had said that 70 per cent of medicine and medical equipment consumed in Nigeria was imported from South- East Asia, mainly China and India.

 

The agency noted that the substandard medical products were imported into the country because of compromise by some Clean Report of Inspection and Analysis (CRIA) agents, who conduct pre-shipment inspection and analysis of all NAFDAC regulated products exported from China and India into Nigeria.

 

The Director-General of agency, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, had said earlier that removal of CRIA agents since 2011 at the seaports had contributed to the problem.

 

Presently, the country has eight syringe manufacturing factories with two each in Calabar and Ilorin, one in Kaduna, Port Harcourt, Kano aas well Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Limited (JSM), which has the capacity to produce over 700,000 syringes daily and over 350 million syringes annually.

 

It would be recalled that last week the Senate urged the Federal Government to accelerate the implementation of 75 per cent import duties on syringes and needles.

 

The Senate resolution was a follow-up to the consideration and adoption of a report of the Joint Committee on Health, Trade and Investment and Customs, Excise and Tariffs.

 

The committee stressed the need to regulate manufacturing, importation and use of syringes and needles to protect safety of Nigerians and the economy, thereby encouraging local manufacturers and ensuring employment opportunities.

 

According to the Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Oloriegbe Ibrahim, oral statements and memorandum collated from stakeholders indicated that majority of imported syringes and needle were substandard, unsterile, used and rewashed syringes from Asian continent.

 

The chairman added that despite several policies of the Federal Government, especially the introduction of 75 per cent import duties on imported syringes and needles to deter importation, the Customs had not been able to enforce the policy effectively.

 

Ibrahim explained that the Federal Ministry of Health lacked policy on the procurement and utilisation of syringes and needles by government-owned hospitals and agencies

 

The chairman also noted that the compulsory requirement for manufacturers to register to pre-qualify for the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) certification, costs about $1.5 billion, saying that this had been an impediment to local manufacturers attaining the status of being patronised by organisations using donor funds.

 

The Senate also urged the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment to finalise the process of approval of the Backward Integration Policy (BIP) for the sector by the Federal Executive Council and commence implementation of the policy from August.

 

It also mandated the Federal Ministry of Health to develop a policy on procurement of syringes and needles used by government hospitals and offices from July, 2021, noting that within six weeks, all the government owned hospitals should begin to use locally manufactured syringes and needles to strengthen local manufacturing.

 

It, however, called on syringes and needles manufacturers to take advantage of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Special Intervention Fund for the health sector to improve and extend their capacities.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Firm introduces free cyber risks training for SMEs

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

As more organisations embrace remote working, an indigenous tech firm, Tros Technologies has introduced free cybersecurity training, an engaging online video-based training program to help small and medium enterprises and big corporate organisations alike in the country tackle the rising trend of cyber risk. The firm said that as the incident of Coronavirus continues to […]
Business

Zenith Bank emerges ‘Bank of the Year in Nigeria’ at The Bankers’ Awards

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Zenith Bank Plc has emerged as Bank of the Year in Nigeria in The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards 2020. This is coming on the heels of the awards as the Most Valuable Banking Brand in Nigeria and the Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital by The Banker won earlier in the […]
Business

CBN’s forex sales hit $17.02bn in eight months

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold foreign exchange amounting to $17.02billion to authorised dealers between January and August this year, findings by New Telegraph show. A breakdown of the forex data obtained from the apex bank shows that it supplied a total of $13.98 billion to authorised in the first half of the year […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica