Arts & Entertainments

Nigerian Idol: 17-year-old Itohan renders jaw-dropping performance

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Seventeen years old singer, Itohan, was the star of the night at premiere of the seventh edition of Nigerian Idol recently. The teenager wowed the judges with her rendition of Andra Day’s ‘Rise Up’. She performed the song while playing the piano, and got a golden ticket for her performance. As always, there were great and fantastic performances for the night. Also, there were hilarious renditions that had Judges – D’banj, Simi and Obi Asika – reacting to in so many ways. The judges also gave some contestants encouraging adv i ce and remarks, even if they got NOs, which was amazing to watch.

Other contestants who also received golden tickets and had outstanding performances were; Abigail, Gerard, Faith, and Enato, Azuka, Jitey and Chris. While Abigail and Itohan melted hearts, Paul and Onyedikachi had them rolling on the floor, especially with Onyedikachi’s rendition of Whitney Houston’s song, ‘I Will Always Love You’. The episode ended with Obi Asika as the tie-breaker of what seemed to be a Yes from D’banj and a No from Simi for Hesed, a 24-year-old voice-over artist, who got heartbroken by her boyfriend right before her performance. Will Hesed be heartbroken for the second time? Tune in on Sunday to find out what Obi’s decision is. Nigerian Idol season seven is sponsored Bigi Drinks and Binance.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

For Matawalle’s sake, man treks from Kaduna to Zamfara

Posted on Author Our Reporters

One Musa Umar Giwa on September 24, has embarked on a trek from his village in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State to Zamfara State in an attempt to show his love for Governor Bello Matawalle.   Taking to Facebook on Thursday morning, he posted a photo of himself receiving blessing from a woman […]
Arts & Entertainments

Wizkid, Burna Boy win big at MOBO Awards

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

On December 10, 2020, the MOBO Awards returned after a threeyear hiatus and Nigerian superstars, Wizkid and Burna Boy won big at the event. Wizkid was named the Best African Act while Burna Boy was named the Best International Act. On November 24, 2020, nominations for the 2020 Music of Black Origin Awards were announced. […]
Arts & Entertainments

MultiChoice announces price slash on DStv, GOtv decoders

Posted on Author Reporter

    Edwin Usoboh Video entertainment provider, MultiChoice Nigeria, has announced a price slash on its DStv and GOtv decoders starting Monday, February 1, 2021. The price slash will see the DStv HD decoder, dish kit with Compact package subscription drop from N18,600 to N9,900 on Confam package, while GOtv decoder, GOtennae with GOtv Jolli package […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica