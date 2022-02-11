Nigerian Idol: 17-year-old Itohan renders jaw-dropping performance

Seventeen years old singer, Itohan, was the star of the night at premiere of the seventh edition of Nigerian Idol recently. The teenager wowed the judges with her rendition of Andra Day’s ‘Rise Up’. She performed the song while playing the piano, and got a golden ticket for her performance. As always, there were great and fantastic performances for the night. Also, there were hilarious renditions that had Judges – D’banj, Simi and Obi Asika – reacting to in so many ways. The judges also gave some contestants encouraging adv i ce and remarks, even if they got NOs, which was amazing to watch.

Other contestants who also received golden tickets and had outstanding performances were; Abigail, Gerard, Faith, and Enato, Azuka, Jitey and Chris. While Abigail and Itohan melted hearts, Paul and Onyedikachi had them rolling on the floor, especially with Onyedikachi’s rendition of Whitney Houston’s song, ‘I Will Always Love You’. The episode ended with Obi Asika as the tie-breaker of what seemed to be a Yes from D’banj and a No from Simi for Hesed, a 24-year-old voice-over artist, who got heartbroken by her boyfriend right before her performance. Will Hesed be heartbroken for the second time? Tune in on Sunday to find out what Obi’s decision is. Nigerian Idol season seven is sponsored Bigi Drinks and Binance.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...