Nigerian Idol 7: Simi, D’banj announced as judges

Kokomaster, D’Banj and soulful songstress, Simi, have been announced as new judges for the season seven of talent cum reality TV show, Nigerian Idol. The duo of D’Banj and Simi were revealed as the new judges yester-day at a media launch to announce the kick-off of the seventh season of the show. D’Banj and Simi replaced season six judges, Seyi Shay and DJ Sose, to join Obi Asika on the judging panel. Speaking of their new roles, D’Banj and Simi promised to bring their A-game to match Asika’s proficiency and words of improvement to the contestants from the auditions to the finale. New Telegraph learnt that the show’s host for season six, IK Osakioduwa, returns for another season as he was revealed as the host for the seventh season.

