Nigerian Idol 7: Simi, D’banj announced as judges

Kokomaster, D’Banj and soulful songstress, Simi, have been announced as new judges for the season seven of talent cum reality TV show, Nigerian Idol. The duo of D’Banj and Simi were revealed as the new judges yester-day at a media launch to announce the kick-off of the seventh season of the show. D’Banj and Simi replaced season six judges, Seyi Shay and DJ Sose, to join Obi Asika on the judging panel. Speaking of their new roles, D’Banj and Simi promised to bring their A-game to match Asika’s proficiency and words of improvement to the contestants from the auditions to the finale. New Telegraph learnt that the show’s host for season six, IK Osakioduwa, returns for another season as he was revealed as the host for the seventh season.
Related Articles
Banks lose over N1bn as hoodlums wreck ATMs, branches
Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country likely lost over a billion naira, last week, to the destruction of their facilities across the country by hoodlums hiding under the umbrella of the #End- SARS protests, findings by New Telegraph show. The protests, which began on October 7 with calls to disband the Special […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Debt: Nigeria’s economy in serious danger –Experts
Economic experts, yesterday, waved the red flag over the state of Nigeria’s economy, warning that it may soon collapse under the weight of heavy borrowings. While noting that borrowing was not a bad thing in managing an economy as it is cheaper than equity, they said what the debt is being channelled to is the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
APC loses 2,500 members to PDP in Benue
No fewer than 2,500 supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defected to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Tarka Local Government Area of Benue State at the weekend. Tarka is the country home of the leader of the APC in the state and Nigeria’s Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)