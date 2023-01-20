Arts & Entertainments

Nigerian Idol: Auditions for season eight begins

Auditions for Nigerian Idol season eight are officially open, and you don’t have to leave the comfort of your house! Following the success of Nigerian Idol season seven, which saw Progress Chukwuyem emerge as the winner, MultiChoice Nigeria is bringing back the competition for an eighth edition, starting with online auditions. Online auditions for the eighth season of Nigerian Idol opened on Saturday, January 14 and will close on Saturday, January 28, 2022. Interested contestants between the ages of 16-28 must upload a 30 seconds video of them singing any song of their choice into the official website.

Announcing the new season, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola, said: “MultiChoice has committed to spotlighting young talent in Nigeria in different sectors. As with past seasons of the music talent competition, we remain committed to promoting and giving young, promising Nigerian musicians a platform to shine and actualise their dreams.

“Season eight promises to be bigger and more entertaining than other seasons. Last year, after a fierce battle between Progress and Zadok, the former emerged as the winner, and we are looking for more talents who will pack the heat the way our contestants in season seven did. So, if you believe you have what it takes to be the next Nigerian Idol, send your auditions to the Africa Magic website before January 28.” Last season, 12 brilliant contestants made it to the live shows out of over 40,000 entries, and it is now time for even more Nigerian youths to get a chance in the spotlight. All interested candidates must ensure they have a valid means of identification.

 

