Nigerian Idol: Comfort Alalade evicted, as top 3 contestants emerge

With over 12 million votes cast, it’s clear that things are getting even hotter on the sixth season of Nigerian Idol. After impressive performances, Comfort Alalade’s time in the competition came to an end as she was eliminated after polling the least number of votes. During the 13th episode of the show, Alalade performed Bob Marley’s ‘Could You Be Loved’ and also did an outstanding vocal cover of ‘Natural Woman’, a song by Carole King.

But her effort was not enough to keep her going in the competition as the race for the top spot heats up. This week’s episode of the show had Cobham Asuquo, Nigerian producer and songwriter, as a guest artist to encourage and critique the contestants. The top three contestants were required to perform two songs, the first being a Nigeria cover (Naija hit) and the second a top song on the Billboard chart.

Kingdom opened the stage with a fantastically-tailored rendition of ‘Iyawo Mi’ by Timi Dakolo, Nigeria vocalist, and summed it up with a soulful cover of ‘How Deep Is Your Love’ by Bee Gees, British music trio. Francis Atela gave a brilliant delivery ‘Pray for Me’ by Dare Art Alade, Nigerian singer, as sealed his activities for the night with an impressive cover of Whitney Houston’s ‘I Will Always Love You’.

The last girl standing, Akunna performed ‘Johnny’ by Yemi Alade, and got sincere criticism from Cobhams, who noted that she gave a weak start to the delivery of the hit song. She, however, tried a comeback with the rendition ‘Only Girl (In the World)’ by Rihanna, Barbadian singer, but still failed to impress the seasoned vocalist.

Seyi Shay stated outrightly that it wasn’t so good because of the wrong choice of song. The judges wrapped things up by expressing their joy at the performances of the final 3 contestants and commended their efforts so far in this competition.

