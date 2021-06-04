Arts & Entertainments

Nigerian Idol: Daniel bows out as contestants perform ‘birth’ classics

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Nigerian Idol hopeful, Daniel, has become the latest contestant to exit the competition. During the live show recently, each contestant proved their musical grit as they performed their favourite hits from the year they were born. Beyonce Ajomiwe opened the stage with her delivery of “Unfaithful”, a hit song by Rihanna in 2004. One of the judges, DJ Sose, noted that she ma n a g e d her breath control well but his colleague, Seyi Shay, believed that she could have performed better with another hit song in her year of birth.

Ms Ajomiwe’s performance was followed by Comfort’s. The panel were enthralled by Comfort’s stage performance of Christina Aguilera’s “Beautiful.” She was, however, advised to work on a few things which included her vocals and stage presence. Three contestants, Atela Francis, Faith Jason and Akunna stunned the judges. While Francis’ soulful performance of Bryan Adams’ rock classic “Please Forgive Me” prompted a comment from a judge, Obi Asika that Francis had just delivered a stadium worthy performance. Faith also went all out to impress the judges. His song choice, “You Are Not Alone” was a tribute to his idol Mich a e l Jackson. DJ Sose described him as the ‘total package’.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’ movie composer, Morricone, dead at 91

Posted on Author Reporter

  Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who created the coyote-howl theme for the iconic Spaghetti Western “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” and the soundtracks such classic Hollywood gangster movies as “The Untouchables,” has died. He was 91. Morricone’s longtime lawyer, Giorgio Assumma, said the Maestro, as he was known, died early Monday in a […]
Arts & Entertainments

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West reportedly getting a divorce

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

There are reports that reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her billionaire rapper husband, Kanye West are getting a divorce. According to PageSix, Kardashian and her husband’s divorce is “imminent” as she has hired divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser. “They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” says a source. “Kim has hired Laura Wasser […]
Arts & Entertainments

Drinking directly from Ogunde’s wealth of experience was awesome – Dokubo

Posted on Author TONY OKUYEME

Veteran actor, dancer, photographer and pioneer member of the National Troupe of Nigeria, Soibifaa Dokubo, talks the Troupe, his career, how he got the name ‘Waka’ and other issues, in this interview with TONY OKUYEME A lot of your colleagues and teeming fans know you as Waka. Tell us how you got and adopted the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica