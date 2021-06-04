Nigerian Idol: Daniel bows out as contestants perform ‘birth’ classics

Nigerian Idol hopeful, Daniel, has become the latest contestant to exit the competition. During the live show recently, each contestant proved their musical grit as they performed their favourite hits from the year they were born. Beyonce Ajomiwe opened the stage with her delivery of “Unfaithful”, a hit song by Rihanna in 2004. One of the judges, DJ Sose, noted that she ma n a g e d her breath control well but his colleague, Seyi Shay, believed that she could have performed better with another hit song in her year of birth.

Ms Ajomiwe’s performance was followed by Comfort’s. The panel were enthralled by Comfort’s stage performance of Christina Aguilera’s “Beautiful.” She was, however, advised to work on a few things which included her vocals and stage presence. Three contestants, Atela Francis, Faith Jason and Akunna stunned the judges. While Francis’ soulful performance of Bryan Adams’ rock classic “Please Forgive Me” prompted a comment from a judge, Obi Asika that Francis had just delivered a stadium worthy performance. Faith also went all out to impress the judges. His song choice, “You Are Not Alone” was a tribute to his idol Mich a e l Jackson. DJ Sose described him as the ‘total package’.

