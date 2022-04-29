Nigerian Idol: David Operah evicted as last six contestants emerge

David Operah became the sixth contestant to be evicted from the seventh season of Nigerian Idol, the talent hunt reality television show, on Sunday night. Before his eviction, the singer, whose real name is Olowojoba David, performed ‘Before You Go’ by Lewis Capaldi, Timi Dakolo’s ‘Great Nation’, ‘Dance With My Father’ by Luther Vandross, ‘Pillow Talk’ by Zayn Malik, ‘Street Credibility’ by 9ice and Burna Boy’s ‘Wonderful’.

The night started with the top seven contestants performing ‘Oliver Twist’ by D’banj, alongside last season’s Kingdom and Akunna. Jordan thereafter kicked off the individual performances with Burna Boy’s ‘Anybody’, while Banty rocked the stage with ‘Love Don’t Cost A Dime’ by Magixx featuring Ayra Starr. Itohan showcased her vocal dexterity with Yemi Alade’s ‘Na Gode’, while Zadok came through with an electrifying performance of ‘Laye’ by Kizz Daniel. Faith shocked the audience with her rendition of CKay’s ‘Emiliana’, while Progress fired up the stage with an electric performance of Ayra Starr’s ‘Bloody Samaritan’.

It wasn’t all singing and dancing in the Nigeria Idol live studio, Sunday night’s show also delivered a sweet surprise. Mid-way into the show, musician Adekunle Gold, came on stage with a birthday cake for his wife and Nigerian Idol Judge, Simi. The two shared a lovedup moment to the admiration of the audience and viewers. To crown what could best be described as a beautiful night of performances and pleasant surprises, Kingdom came back on stage to close out the live show with a performance of his new song, Shey You Go Dey. Nigerian Idol season 7 is sponsored by Bigi Drinks and Binance Africa.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...