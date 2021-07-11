Nigerian Idol season 6: Kingdom, Francis battle ready for grand prize

They sang their way into the hearts of their fans and admirers week after week and now they are the last two standing acts, Kingdom and Francis, on the Nigerian Idol season 6 TV musical.

At the start of the live show, the expectations were high fans and viewers looked forward to seeing the variety of talents that would grace the stage.

It has lived to its billing with the good, and very good performances that left the viewers with goose bumps. It has been weeks of live shows and eliminations from the eleven (11) that started out and now left with the top two stars.

The two have proven themselves to be a revelation to not only the judges but to the viewers at large. As we live musical act heads into the final show on Sunday, the question is who will take home the grand prize?

Kingdom Kroseide

Kingdom Kroseide is a student of Computer Science and Informatics at Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State. He not only does he sings, but he also teaches music. Kingdom’s love for music is ignited by his love for the combination of sounds.

For this reason, he learned to build his vocal ability and taught himself to sing by watching videos. Kingdom is known for his electrifying and infectious performances during the live shows.

He received a standing ovation from the judges during the last live show with guest judge, Mr. P, showering him with enormous praises as he performed Bruno Mars’ and Nina Simone’s songs. Kingdom juggles schooling and making music to achieve his dreams.

For him, Nigerian Idol is a way to put himself out there, in order for his music to reach the right ears. He has songs in the works, and he can’t wait to release them.

The judges have been impressed with his performances so far at the competition. He was given a standing ovation as he performed jazz genre song, “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone and pop lyrics, “Just the Way You Are” by Bruno Mars.

He took control of the stage, with much excitement from the judges and the audience, and commendation from Seyi Shay in particular, who said to him; “your vocal performance was amazing, you are the strongest vocalist in this competition,” while Mr. P, stated thrice; “This is your kingdom”, you will shine and go places.”

Francis Atela

Francis Atela hails from Benue State but has spent all his life in Jos. He found out about the auditions through social media, and he went for it. This isn’t his first time, though; he auditioned for the show some years back in Abuja.

Francis has been singing for about 11 years and started in the church choir. Professionally, he started singing four years ago when he signed to a small label.

For Francis, Nigerian Idol is a platform to bare his soul and showcase his authentic self. He excites with ‘Too Good’ at Goodbyes and Hello by Lionel Richie. DJ Sose was impressed by his performance and said to him: “You brought Las Vegas to Lasgidi.”

While the elated Seyi Shay also put in good words that his voice never disappoints her.

“Well done,” she added. The winner will emerge today and clinch a recording contract with a leading record label and N50, 000,000 worth of prizes. Nigerian Idol Season 6 is sponsored by Bigi Drinks and Tecno Mobile

