Nigerian Idol season 6 premieres this Sunday

The sixth season of the popular singing competition show, Nigerian Idol, premieres Sunday, March 14 from 6pm.
The much anticipated show will open with a special airing of the most entertaining moments from the auditions which took place late last year. DStv and GOtv customers will get the chance to play judge during this pre-show by rating their performances on www.africamagic.tv/nigerianidol and find out if their favourites made it to the Judges’ list when the main show starts March 28.
The Nigerian Idol platform provides a launch pad for young, talented Nigerians to achieve their dreams in music on the local and global stage.
According to Africa Magic’s Channel Director, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, over 3,600 young Nigerians auditioned to be on the show this season.
Nigerian Idol Season 6 will be hosted by the much-loved media personality, IK Osakioduwa, with superstar singer Seyi Shay, creative entrepreneur, Obi Asika and celebrity DJ, Sose as the Judges.
The eventual winner of this season’s show will walk away with a recording contract with a leading record label and N50 million worth of prizes.
Nigerian Idol season 6 is sponsored by Bigi Drinks and Tecno Mobile, and will air on DStv channel 198 & GOtv channel 29 starting March 14. Viewers can watch Nigerian Idol Season 6 via the DStv app on multiple devices at no additional cost. The app is available for download on iOS and Android devices.

