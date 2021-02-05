Nigerian Idol Season 6: Seyi Shay, DJ Sose, Obi Asika unveiled as Judges

Seyi Shay, DJ Sose and Obi Asika have been announced at the host and judges for the new season of the Nigerian Idol. Multichoice Nigeria made the announcement after the company had earlier announced the return of the fan favorite reality show after a five years break. Proceeding with plans for season 6 of the show, popular TV personality IK Osakioduwa will host of the music reality show for this season.

IK is a TV personality with over a decade of experience hosting several high profile events across the continent including the Big Brother Africa show. With his demonstrated savvy and ability to keep an audience engaged, IK is no doubt a host that will do justice to the show.

“I was excited when I was called to host this show because I once auditioned to host the show and I didn’t get it. I did go on to host something else that was just as grime and just as beautiful produced by African Magic or M-net at the time but now is like a chance to go back and I am excited about this. I can guarantee that this will be like nothing the fans have ever seen,” IK said during an interview.

