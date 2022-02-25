Arts & Entertainments

Nigerian Idol season 7: More contestants make it to Theatre Week

The Nigerian Idol Season 7 audition is getting more intense as contestants continue to jostle for more the chance of make it to the Theatre Week. Last Sunday’s episode, contestants came in excited to showcase their talents and hopefully snag home the golden ticket to take them to the next round. Being the last day of the auditions the contestants came in ready to prove to the judges why they should be on the show.

First audition of the night was from 27-year-old Kenneth, a contortionist and flexibility coach. He showed the judges how flexible he is and gave a fantastic rendition of Beyonce’s ‘Halo’. D’banj loved his flexibility and could not wait to see him in the next round. He got two yeses from Toolz and D’banj, securing him a spot in theatre week. After this, contestants like Joy, Rachael, Victory, Chizoba, Collins, Ayobami, Joy, Ikechukwu, Christopher, Grace, Ceejay, Millionaire, Ochiora, David Operah delivered their auditions beautifully and snagged their spots in theatre week after getting their golden tickets from the judges.

On the other hand, some not so lucky contestants did not do justice to their auditions for the night, so they failed to impress the judges and ultimately went home without a golden ticket. First-runner up of 2007’s West African Idols, Omawumi also joined Obi Asika and D’banj as a judge for the next batch of auditions.

Omawumi was so excited to be a judge because she could relate to most contestants, having been a part of it. One of the contestants who stood out for the night was 25-year-old Saviour, who gave a beautiful rendition of Adele’s ‘One and Only. He made the song his own with his beautiful guitar and vocal coordination. Omawumi said his voice and vocal range was great, and of course, we’ll be seeing him at theatre week because he snagged three yeses from the judges.

 

