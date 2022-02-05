Nigerian Idol Season 7 premieres tomorrow

The much anticipated season seven edition of the Nigerian Idol starts tomorrow Sunday 6 on selected Africa Magic Channels that include Showcase, Urban, Africa Magic family on both DStv and Gotv platforms. The reality TV singing competition organised by MultiChoice Nigeria will begin with a weekly show covering the auditions leading to theatre week before the live shows start in March. Viewers should expect to experience talented youngsters, bellyaching laughs, emotional moments and candid advice from the judges throughout the audition episodes.

It will be recalled that the duo of D’banj and Simi were unveiled as the new season’s judges alongside the resident coach, Obi Asika while IK Osakioduwa remains as the host of the event. As part of its viewing expansion; the reality show will also be available on the online streaming device, Showmax, across Africa as well as in the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. This year’s edition is sponsored by Bigi Drinks and Binance.

