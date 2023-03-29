Nigerian Idol Season 8 Begins April 23

The 8th season of the popular Music Reality Television Show, Nigerian Idols will be making a comeback by April 23, 2023.

Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice, on Tuesday, disclosed that the eighth edition of Nigerian Idol would begin April 23 and run till July 16.

Speaking during a media briefing in Lagos, Tejumola said the live performances for the show would also run from May 28.

She said the winner of this year’s edition of the show would walk away with the sum of N35 million cash prize with an overall grand prize worth N100 million, including gift items, which would be disclosed later.

“This time, we are having our judges back, Obi Asika, Simi, and D’Banj would be retained as judges as well as Ikponmwosa Osakioduwa as the host of the show.

“We decided to retain them because they succeeded in doing a great job during the 7th edition, bringing their unique personalities to the show and it emerged the best so far.

“The 8th Nigerian Idol will air on Africa Magic Showcase, Urban and Family. It will also air on an extra channel- channel 199, every Sunday at 7.00.p.m

“This edition promises to unveil another set of great talents among Nigerian youths,” she said.

Tejumola said that there was a 10 per cent increase in the number of entries received for the eighth edition of the show.

She disclosed the headline sponsors of the show- Techno and Bigi; the tactical sponsors- Waw, Close-up, Tom-Tom, and many others.

She gave kudos to the sponsors for their quest to contribute their quota to the growth of the entertainment industry.

“Nigerian Idol over the years has provided our audience with premium entertainment, the contestants with healthy competition in their performances that drive to the emergence of the winner.

“Nigerian Idol will continue to offer talented artistes a platform to show the continent what they can do and the opportunity to rise to fame through hard work and dedication.

“It is the right space to gain access to mentorship through the judges and couches who will expose the intricacies of the industry to the young talents.

“We invite all to join us in this journey of self-discovery,” she said.

Speaking on his company’s involvement, Biola Aransiola, Assistant Brand Manager, Bigi, said “We are happy to be here, it is a big platform to help talents grow in Nigeria.

“We want to be that partner that holds them hand-on-hand to achieve greatness.”

Also, Mr Thompson Ani, Techno Marketing Manager, said “We are here bigger and better, we like giving back to the community, we are coming as headline sponsor this time because we want people to see the hidden talent in individual Nigerians.

“We are coming bigger this year. So, expect something big.”

Like this: Like Loading...