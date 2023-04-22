Body & Soul

Nigerian Idol Season 8 premieres today

The eighth season of Nigeria’s most prestigious reality TV singing competition, Nigerian Idol, is set to premiere today, Sunday, April 23, 2023. MultiChoice Nigeria and Africa Magic, organizers of the reality show, had earlier unveiled the new season on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at a media event in Lagos. The show, which will air in phases until the live shows begin on May 28, will premiere this Sunday with clips from the auditions. Nigerian Idol auditions are known to be a lot of things in one. Fans can expect to be impressed by the auditioners’ talents, enjoy great music, and have hearty laughs. After a fantastic seventh season last year that saw Progress Chukwuyem emerge as the winner, the judges are back to select another incredible lineup of singers for the live show.

Superstar singer/songwriter Simi and multiple-award-winning entertainer D’banj are back for a second time, while Obi Asika and IK Osakioduwa are returning for the third season. This year’s competition promises to be fiercer than the former. Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice, Dr Busola Tejumola, spoke about the quality of musical talents the fans will enjoy this season.

She said: “MultiChoice is committed to bringing another season deserving of every vote cast. We have taken the time to scour the nation for talents to showcase this season, starting from April 23rd. Live performances will begin on the 28th of May, and the grand finale will air on July 16th. MultiChoice’s commitment to continue providing premium entertainment remains unwavering, and we urge you all to join us on this journey of discovery.” Nigerian Idol is a platform created to showcase remarkable Nigerian voices to a global audience whilst empowering participants with an opportunity of a lifetime. Timi Dakolo, Mercy Chinwo, and Omawumi are megastars that have benefited from its staggering platform. Who will be the next superstar

