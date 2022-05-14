Arts & Entertainments

Nigerian Idol: Zadok, Banty, Praise emerge top 3

MUTIAT LAWORE

After weeks of impressive performances, Nigerian Idol Season 7 top three contestants finally emerged at the live show. The show opened with Zadok and Jordan’s electrifying performance of Fireboy DML’s Peru remix with Ed Sheeran. It was followed by Banty and Progress’s duet of Wizkid and Tems’ chart-topping single, Essence. Sadly, Jordan, who is a Kaduna- based singer polled the lowest votes and was eliminated after the round of duets.

The top three contestants were required to perform two songs each, one from the year they were born and another from songs made ‘special’ by contestants who didn’t go beyond the live auditions. Opening the stage for the first round of songs was Banty, who performed a cover of Beyoncé’s Listen, to a standing ovation from the audience and judges. According to Simi, this was Banty’s best performance so far in the competition.

Next was Zadok, whose rendition of Jennifer Hudson’s And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going blew everyone away. To seal the first round of performances, Progress performed a Whitney Houston classic, I Will Always Love You to the admiration of the judges and his teeming fans. The night’s competition got fiercer with the next round of songs.

Once again, the last girl standing, Banty, took the crowd back in time, with her cover of Brandy’s 1995 hit, I want to Be Down. Zadok gave a good account of himself with a thrilling performance of Boyz II Men, I’ll Make Love To You, which had the audience swaying in their seats. While Progress gave outstanding performance with his cover of Westlife’s Swear It Again. He received another round of standing ovation from everyone.

 

