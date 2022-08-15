Nigerian Internet users to reach 118m by 2027

GROWTH

Increase in number of smartphone users has continued to grow Internet users’ population

Nigerian population using the internet has been projected to grow to 117.83 million by 2027. As of 2022, the country had recorded 83.94 million internet users, according to a report by Statista, stating that the figure is expected to reach 90.48 million in 2023; 97.13 million in 2024; 103.91 million in 2025 and 110.91 million in 2026. The internet penetration amounted to over 38 per cent of the population in 2022 and is set to reach 48 per cent in 2027. Largest percentage of the internet is used via phones. Nigeria is one of the most populous countries worldwide. In the most recently measured period, there were almost 81 million mobile internet users in Nigeria and mobile phone internet usage is particularly popular. The country is considered a mobilefirst market where infrastructure and online usage development skipped wideranging desktop PC adoption and went straight to mobile internet usage via inexpensive smartphones instead. With almost three quarters of Nigerian web traffic being generated via smartphones, Nigeria ranks at the top of the list of African countries based on the share of traffic via mobile. Other African markets with a similar share of mobile online traffic are the Sudan and Ghana. According to the Freedom House Index, Nigeria, along with Malawi and Zambia, was ranked fourth in sub-Saharan Africa and reached 59 index points in internet freedom index in 2021. According to Ericsson Mobility Report Mobile data traffic outlook, continued strong smartphone adoption and video consumption are driving up mobile data traffic, with 5G accounting for around 10 per cent of the total in 2021. Globally, the report stated that the average usage per smartphone is expected to surpass 15GB in 2022. In 2027, 5G’s share of mobile data traffic is forecast to grow to 60 per cent as Nigeria is expected to join in the usage of 5G network. “Total global mobile data traffic — excluding traffic generated by fixed wireless access (FWA) — reached around 67EB per month by the end of 2021 and is projected to grow by a factor of around 4.2 to reach 282EB per month in 2027. Including FWA, this takes the total mobile network traffic to around 84EB per month by the end of 2021, and to 368EB per month by the end of 2027. “The traffic growth up to 2027 includes an assumption that an initial uptake of XR-type services, including AR, VR and mixed reality (MR), will happen in the latter part of the forecast period. If adoption is stronger than expected, data traffic could increase even more than currently anticipated towards the end of the forecast period (particularly in the uplink). Currently, video traffic is estimated to account for 69 per cent of all mobile data traffic, a share that is forecast to increase to 79 per cent in 2027. “Populous markets that launched 5G early are likely to lead traffic growth over the forecast period. 5G’s share of mobile data traffic was around 10 percent in 2021, and this share is forecast to grow to 60 per cent in 2027,” the report stated. Traffic growth vary across regions. Globally, the growth in mobile data traffic per smartphone is attributed to three main drivers: improved device capabilities, an increase in data-intensive content and growth in data consumption due to continued improvements in the performance of deployed networks. These differences are reflected, for example, in the difference between the sub-Saharan Africa region, where the average monthly mobile data usage per smartphone was 3GB, and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries where it was 22GB per smartphone in 2021. The global monthly average usage per smartphone was 12GB by the end of 2021 and is forecast to reach 40GB by the end of 2027. Globally, the average monthly usage per smartphone is expected to surpass 15GB in 2022. Ericsson Mobility Report indicated that in North America, the average monthly mobile data usage per smartphone is expected to reach 52GB in 2027 as unlimited data plans and improved 5G network coverage and capacity are increasingly attracting new 5G subscribers. As projected by the research body, the data traffic generated per minute of use will increase significantly in line with the expected uptake of new XR and video-based apps. “This is due to higher video resolutions, increased uplink traffic and more data from devices offloaded to cloud compute resources. In 2027, 5G subscription penetration in North America is predicted to be the highest of all regions at 90 per cent.” Data traffic in sub-Saharan Africa will maintain an upward trajectory, as mobile broadbandcapable devices become more accessible. “This is due to increasingly affordable price plans and service provider subsidies in some parts of the region. In markets such as South Africa and Kenya, recent spectrum allocations will enable service providers to extend their coverage and capacity of 3G/4G networks, leading to rising data traffic. 3G mobile data traffic is still increasing, but most of the traffic growth is expected to be in the 4G networks. The average data traffic per smartphone is expected to reach 11GB per month over the forecast period.” It is important to bear in mind that there are significant variations in monthly data consumption within all regions, with individual countries and service providers having considerably higher monthly consumption than any regional averages.

