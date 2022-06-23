Health

Nigerian journalist, Princess Amalaha, appointed UTA Country President

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

…tasked on executing charity works, achieving SDGs

Publisher and award-winning journalist, Princess Abigail Chinyere Amalaha, has been appointed President of United Towns Agency (UTA) in Nigeria. The UTA is a United Nations (UN) accredited non-governmental organisation (NGO) with consultative status of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). According to a statement by UTA Board Member, Dr. Abubakar Jimoh, Princess Amalaha’s appointment came on the heels of a rigorous process of election, interviews and background checks of her humanitarian works conducted by the UTA Head quarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

UTA Secretary-General, Tunisian born award-winning Eya Essif who broke the news said the current activities of the organisation are represented in 110 countries around the world. The immediate task before Amalaha is to establish a full-fledged office of UTA in Nigeria and commence operations on the implementation of various charity works and humanitarian projects of UN NGO in areas of human rights projects for irrigation systems, electricity supply, alleviation of poverty and attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in the country.

Amalaha described her appointment to the coveted position as an act of God and an honour to Nigeria and a big challenge for her to prove mettle and show that Nigeria is capable of hosting the UTA and make the desired impact. She expressed her profound gratitude to the UTA management at the headquarters in Geneva and the Secretary-General Eya Essif who gave her the necessary support and encouragement since her appointment on the March 18, 2022. The UTA Country president in Nigeria also thanked her bosses for the confidence reposed in her.

 

Our Reporters

