Metro & Crime

Nigerian judge kidnapped inside court

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Gunmen have abducted a judge identified as Alhaji Husaini Sama’ila at a Sharia Court in Bauren Zakat village in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.
It was learnt that the attackers broke into the court around 3pm on Tuesday and abducted the judge.
Katsina is one of the states most affected by terrorism and banditry in Nigeria’s North-West region.
On December 11, 2020, some bandits kidnapped 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara. They were released about a week later.
However, on December 19, 84 Islamiyya students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya in Mahuta village, Dandume Local Government Area of the state were also kidnapped but rescued shortly after.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ebonyi: Two children killed in attack on herds men’s camp

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

Two children have been killed in an attack on herdmen in their camp at Ukwuachi forest in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah confirmed this in a release made available to journalists in Abakaliki. She gave the names of the deceased as Adamu Ibrahim, 7, […]
Metro & Crime

Kwara cautions residents against xenophobic statements, violence

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

The Kwara State government has cautioned residents of the state against launching xenophobic attacks against displaced persons in their midst, calling for calm while government works with all stakeholders to maintain law and order. The caution was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the Kwara State Government, Prof.Saba Mamman Jibril. The statement stated: […]
Metro & Crime

One killed, 16 injured as explosion rocks Maiduguri

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Three explosions rocked Maiduguri metropolis, the Borno State capital, yesterday, leading to the death of one person with 16 others injured. Commissioner of Police in Borno State, Mohammed Aliyu, confirmed the attacks. Aliyu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the explosions occurred in Mairi, Custom and Gwange areas of the metropolis. Aliyu said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica