Nigerian Junior Curlers clinch Africa’s Winter Olympics ticket

Team Nigeria has emerged as the first African team to qualify for the curling event of the 2024 Youth Winter Olympics. President of the Nigeria Curling Federation, Daniel Damola, confirmed Nigeria’s qualification for both the Mixed and Mixed Doubles events. According to him, Nigeria’s qualification for the 2024 Youth Winter Olympics was secured after the country became the sole participating team from Africa at the World Junior B Curling championship held in Finland. He said the qualification ticket and the official notification will be sent to the Nigeria Olympic Committee in March 2023.

“Well done, Team Nigeria youth curlers for making history again by becoming the first African Nation to qualify for the 2024 Youth Winter Olympics. We are proud of you all and the boys’ team as well. Still we rise,” the delighted boss declared as he shared the cheering news. Fresh from the eye-opening outing in Lohja, Finland where they played on ice for the very first time, alongside the very best teams in the world, the newly groomed Nigerian Junior curlers have been tipped to ruffle feathers on ice in the years ahead.

