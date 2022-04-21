Nigerian kids lead in Union Bank’s global gaming challenge

Winners have emerged in the second edition of Mobo Game Jam – a global game-making competition organised by Kucheza Gaming in partnership with edu360, Union Bank’s education platform. The competition, which encourages young innovators (heroes) between the ages of 8 and 18, brought together participants from Nigeria and the UK to compete and develop video games or game prototypes that combine creativity, compassion and computational thinking to defeat a villain causing a global problem, and by so doing raise awareness and provide possible solutions for that problem. In response to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 13 on climate action, this year’s theme was clean air. The heroes grouped into two categories; the U13 category (for kids aged between 8 and 13) and the 13+ category (for kids aged between 13 and 18), were tasked with creating a game to defeat the villain of air pollution. The competition, which ran for three months, received over 500 registrations, with 10 games shortlisted as selected by a panel of esteemed industry judges.
