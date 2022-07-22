… Nigerian ladies confront Copper Queens for bronze medals

Nigeria and Zambia will battle for the bronze medals of the 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations as from 9pm tomorrow at the Complexe Mohamed V in Casablanca – Morocco’s economic and industrial capital. Head Coach of Copper Queens, Bruce Mwape said on Thursday that his girls have put behind them the controversial defeat to South Africa – through an addedtime penalty that is still a talking point at these finals. “We gave our all and created chances but we failed to take them and that was a mistake that we paid dearly for in the end. We have put that behind us and now, we want to win the bronze medals for our people.” On his part, Coach Randy Waldrum is optimistic that the SuperFalconswillgivetheirall despite a rash of injuries and suspensions in the camp of the nine-time champions.

“We have two players suspended as a result of red cards in the last game, and we also have some players down with injury. So, there will be changes but we will go for the best legs that would give us victory on Friday.” Captain Onome Ebi has been knocked out by a hamstring injury (biceps femoris muscle tear – Grade 2) and could require between six weeks to two months to recover.

She suffered the injury in the gruelling semi final battle against Morocco on Monday that the Falcons lost on penalty shootout in Rabat. Forward Rasheedat Ajibade, who has been a cornerstone of Nigeria’s campaign with some mesmerizing moves, measured pull-outs and three goals to the kitty, picked up the Woman of the Match award in the quarter final defeat of Cameroon. However, she is out of Friday’s encounter alongside tenacious midfielder Halimatu Ayinde. Both were sent out in the match against the host nation.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...