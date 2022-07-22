Sports

… Nigerian ladies confront Copper Queens for bronze medals

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Nigeria and Zambia will battle for the bronze medals of the 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations as from 9pm tomorrow at the Complexe Mohamed V in Casablanca – Morocco’s economic and industrial capital. Head Coach of Copper Queens, Bruce Mwape said on Thursday that his girls have put behind them the controversial defeat to South Africa – through an addedtime penalty that is still a talking point at these finals. “We gave our all and created chances but we failed to take them and that was a mistake that we paid dearly for in the end. We have put that behind us and now, we want to win the bronze medals for our people.” On his part, Coach Randy Waldrum is optimistic that the SuperFalconswillgivetheirall despite a rash of injuries and suspensions in the camp of the nine-time champions.

“We have two players suspended as a result of red cards in the last game, and we also have some players down with injury. So, there will be changes but we will go for the best legs that would give us victory on Friday.” Captain Onome Ebi has been knocked out by a hamstring injury (biceps femoris muscle tear – Grade 2) and could require between six weeks to two months to recover.

She suffered the injury in the gruelling semi final battle against Morocco on Monday that the Falcons lost on penalty shootout in Rabat. Forward Rasheedat Ajibade, who has been a cornerstone of Nigeria’s campaign with some mesmerizing moves, measured pull-outs and three goals to the kitty, picked up the Woman of the Match award in the quarter final defeat of Cameroon. However, she is out of Friday’s encounter alongside tenacious midfielder Halimatu Ayinde. Both were sent out in the match against the host nation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

AFCON 2021 UPDATES… 4 DAYS TO GO:Sanwo-Olu, Gbajabiamila in FG’s delegation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government has named a high powered delegation to lead the Nigerian contingent to the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament starting in Cameroon next Sunday, January 9, 2022. The delegation will be led by the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu. The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, the Deputy […]
Sports

EPL: Liverpool win leaves Everton in bottom three

Posted on Author Reporter

Liverpool moved back to within one point of Premier League leaders Manchester City and left neighbours Everton languishing in the bottom three after victory in the Merseyside derby. Struggling Everton made Liverpool fight for their win with a well-organised and disciplined performance that will give them hope they can still avoid the drop but was […]
Sports

La Liga President, Tebas, blasts Barca boss, Laporta, over Messi’s exit

Posted on Author Reporter

  The president of Spanish La Liga, Javier Tebas has blasted  Joan Laporta for letting mercurial Lionel Messi leave the club.  ‘He chose to continue with Super League project and let go of Messi’. In his latest attack on the Barca president, the La Liga president tweeted: “We had dinner with Laporta on the 14th of July […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica