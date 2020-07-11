Arts & Entertainments

Nigerian lady jumps out of a moving bus after wheel pulled out

A Nigerian lady identified as Bola has narrated the traumatic experience she had after boarding a commercial bus from Yaba to Ojuelegba in Lagos State.
According to her, the wheel of the bus pulled out in motion and the only escape plan that came to her mind, was for her to jump out of the moving bus.
She reportedly obeyed her instinct and jumped out of the bus landing on the floor as a result. She is however, thankful that she survived unharmed, despite being traumatized.
On her Twitter handle @bolacutie, she tweeted; “Guys! My whole life just flashed before my eyes! Took a bus from Yaba to Ojuelegba and the tire flew out on motion. Idk why, but my first instinct was to jump out cos the bus wasn’t going to stop, which I did. I’m unscathed but I’m traumatized. I just almost died! (sic)”

