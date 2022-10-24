Nigerian Lady Sets Record: Bags first degree at 19, Masters at 22, PhD, at 25 years

Priscilla Asikhia, a young talented Nigerian woman, has set a remarkable academic record when she graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) from Babcock University, Ilisan, Ogun State, at the age of 25. Priscilla Asikhia shared her success on her LinkedIn profile, recounting the 10 years of arduous study that it took her to earn a PhD. She stated on LinkedIn that her, “successive 10-year education has given me a grounded knowledge of Educational Research, Administra- tion, and Human Resources.” Priscilla began her higher education at the age of 15, and by the age of 19, she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. At the age of 22, she graduated from her Master’s programme in business administration and management. Priscilla started her Ph.D. studies in the same semester that she finished her Master’s degree in human resources and personnel administration. She successfully finished her Ph.D. at age 25, making her the institution’s youngest Ph.D. graduate and one of Nigeria’s youngest Doctors of Philosophy. “I am happy to say that I have just received a Ph.D. degree, making me Babcock University’s youngest Ph.D. graduate. The achievement belongs entirely to God,” she said.
Related Articles
Gunmen kidnap three persons in Abuja community
Unknown gunmen have allegedly struck again at Pegi Community in Kuje Area Council, kidnapping about three persons who were yet to be identified. This came barely few months after nine persons were kidnapped and a Civil Defence Officer was killed during the operation in the same community. While FCT Police Command Public Relations Officer, Mamza […]
Kano APC suspend Buhari’s former Media Adviser, Sharada
President Muhammadu Buhari’s former Adviser on Broadcast Media and now House Committee Chairman on Intelligence, Shaaban Sharada has been suspended from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano for one year for alleged high-handedness and anti-party activities. Sharada has been battling Kano State Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje for the control of party affairs at his […]
Gunmen kidnap ex-NNPC staff’s son in Benue, demand N10m ransom
Unknown gunmen Friday reportedly abducted the son of a former senior staff of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Ebute Okpe, one Orido Okpe in Otukpa in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State. Musa, New Telegraph learnt, was said to have been kidnapped in front of Complit Comprehensive Secondary School Olaochagbaha Otukpa when he […]
