Nigerian launches a book Not Unto Death in UK

A former top executive of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in the United Kingdom, David Fadipe has launched his book on how to motivate people going through life’s challenges. The book titled; “Not Unto Death” was launched last weekend. Fadipe in a press statement said the book was a real-life account of experiences of going through the sudden anxiety of diagnosis and going through treatment for Acute Myeloid Leukaemia twice in ten years. Having survived through the care of the British National Health Service, the author decided to share his experiences during and after treatment in the hopes that the book will be a helping hand to those going through lifechanging illnesses and challenges. In her remarks, former Chairman ICAN UK District, Mrs Ronke Adeagbo praised the author for his tenacity, hunger, and desire to impact on others going through challenges most especially those facing similar ill-health issues. One of the reviewers of the book, Tunde Omopariola said, “David Fadipe is a survivor, someone who is always grateful regardless of the circumstances. I am happy he is alive to tell his story, to appreciate God’s goodness and to encourage others and give them hope.

“In the book, David takes the reader through his journey of fear, anxiety, diagnosis, treatment, and healing. This is a journey that started with complete unbelief that cancer could strike him, through acceptance and exercising faith to overcome great adversities. “At the core of the book is the fact that no matter what we have in life, health is wealth. David shares his experience of how his social network, positive mindset, and faith in the unending grace of God helped him overcome cancer not once but twice.

