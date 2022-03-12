News

Nigerian law on adultery, fornication is biased against women, ex-Oyo AG

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

As the wave of call for restructuring of the nation’s sectoral policies keeps growing, a former Attorney General and Justice Commissioner in Oyo State, Mr Oluseun Abimbola (SAN), has called for amendment of the Nigerian Constitution to correct some laws which negate the rights of women, particularly in the Northern parts of Nigeria.

The legal luminary made the observation in Ibadan, Oyo state capital during the celebration of International Women Day and International Day of Women Judges, held at the Aare Afe Babalola Bar Centre, Iyaganku, in a lecture entitled: “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow #Breakthebias”. It was organized by FIDA, Oyo State branch, led by Mrs. Olusola Sulaymanm and coordinated by Mrs. Folasade Aladeniyi.

Abimbola lamented the inequality being practised in the Sharia Penal Code in the over 13 northern states of Nigeria where women could be stoned to death or flogged for being found guilty of fornication and adultery

 He said: “While the same treatment is not recommended for the consenting male in the romp. The rule of evidence under the Sharia law is also discriminatory against women: the evidence of a woman is said to be half of that of a man in Islamic jurisprudence, or must mandatorily be corroborated as if the woman has lesser intelligence or believability than a man.

“Another example is the Police Act which provides that a female police officer desirous of marrying must first apply in writing to the Commissioner requesting permission to marry and giving the name, address and occupation of the person she intends to marry, or that an unmarried police officer who becomes pregnant shall be discharged from the force, and shall not be re-enlisted except with the approval of the Inspector General. Yet these hurdles are not placed before men in similar circumstances”, he said, noting that the system deserved amendment.

In spite of his advocacy for rights of women and female gender in general, Abimbola warned that “women should not be named among corrupt public office holders as we now incrementally have it, nor should we be imagining having thieving first ladies when the women should have been the voice of moderation to their husbands in office. As Ministers/  Commissioners/ Secretaries on the executive; as Legislators, or Judicial officers, the woman must remain the temperate but firm voice of compliance with law and order, not the law breaker”.

Mr. Musbau Adetunmbi, also a senior advocate of Nigeria, lent his voice to the ex-AG’s submission on the need to protect the rights of women when he questioned how many law firms in Oyo State and in Nigeria as a whole give three months maternity leave to their female lawyers, “with full salary”. He was proud to say that women in his chambers based in Ibadan enjoy such privilege as a mark of fairness to female gender.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Suspended polls: We’re concerned about lives, not extension of office –INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

T he Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said its Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, was concerned about lives of the electorate than who conducts the suspended 15 legislative elections.   INEC had last week, postponed the by-elections earlier scheduled on October 31, indefinitely, due to security challenges in the country, and promised to meet in two […]
News

India congratulates Nigeria on 60th independence anniversary

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says engagements deep, multidimensional India yesterday felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari and the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the occasion of the country’s 60th independence anniversary. According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a letter delivered by the High Commission of India in Nigeria from the Honorable […]
News

Woman suspected of sending poisoned letter to Trump arrested at US border

Posted on Author Reporter

  A woman suspected of sending a letter addressed to President Donald Trump found to contain the lethal poison ricin has been arrested, according to US law enforcement officials. Officials say the woman was taken into custody by US Customs and Border Protection officers as she tried to enter the US from Canada at a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica