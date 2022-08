The Majority Leader of the Anambra State House of Assembly and member representing Awka South Constituency 1, Honourable Nnamdi Okafor (Akajiugo Awka) collapsed on Tuesday, August 23 in a hotel at Sandton City Johannesburg, South Africa and was confirmed dead hours later.

He came into the State Assembly in 2015 on the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained as of the time of publishing this report.

