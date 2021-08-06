Nigerian lawyer, Oyinlade, wins American Bar Human Rights award

A Nigerian human rights and international law expert, Mr. Adeola Austin Oyinlade, has been declared the 2021 American Bar Association (ABA) International Human Rights-of-the-Year Laureate by American Bar Association (ABA) in Chicago, United States of America. ABA is the largest voluntary association of attorneys and legal professionals in the world and it is currently holding its annual meeting in USA.

The award presentation at the ABA first ever Hybrid Annual Meeting was scheduled for a live broadcast yesterday, between 11:30am and 12:00 Central Time for people across the globe to view virtually from the comfort of their homes and offices.

In a statement issued by ABA President, Patricia Lee Refo, said Oyinlade has, “advanced solutions to human rights issues across Africa, including the South Sudan political crisis, the Central African Republic crisis, the Congo Democratic Republic armed conflict and Libyan peace talks.” She also praised his contribution to the African Union on the implementation of the African Youth Charter.

In an earlier statement, Jinny Choi, on behalf of the association, said the award was being presented to Oyinlade “in recognition of his exceptional commitment and contribution to the advancement of human rights in Nigeria.”

Like this: Like Loading...