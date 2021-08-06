News

Nigerian lawyer, Oyinlade, wins American Bar Human Rights award

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

A Nigerian human rights and international law expert, Mr. Adeola Austin Oyinlade, has been declared the 2021 American Bar Association (ABA) International Human Rights-of-the-Year Laureate by American Bar Association (ABA) in Chicago, United States of America. ABA is the largest voluntary association of attorneys and legal professionals in the world and it is currently holding its annual meeting in USA.

The award presentation at the ABA first ever Hybrid Annual Meeting was scheduled for a live broadcast yesterday, between 11:30am and 12:00 Central Time for people across the globe to view virtually from the comfort of their homes and offices.

In a statement issued by ABA President, Patricia Lee Refo, said Oyinlade has, “advanced solutions to human rights issues across Africa, including the South Sudan political crisis, the Central African Republic crisis, the Congo Democratic Republic armed conflict and Libyan peace talks.” She also praised his contribution to the African Union on the implementation of the African Youth Charter.

In an earlier statement, Jinny Choi, on behalf of the association, said the award was being presented to Oyinlade “in recognition of his exceptional commitment and contribution to the advancement of human rights in Nigeria.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG condemns demolition of Nigeria’s diplomatic quarters in Ghana

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

T he Federal Government of Nigeria has condemned the demolition of residential quarters at the Nigeria High Commission in Accra, Ghana.   The said demolition, which took place at the weekend, was said to have been masterminded by an influential Ghanaian who brought in some armed men and a bulldozer to pull down the building […]
News Top Stories

Tambuwal: Revenue sharing formula not transparent

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

Umar Abdullahi Sokoto   The revenue sharing formula of the Federation is hard to untangle because there is no transparency in the way and manner it is derived, assembled and disbursed. Equally, the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), is seemingly weak and unable to function optimally because its operators and overseers that are […]
News Top Stories

More than 2m Nigerians living as refugees – FG

Posted on Author awrence Olaoye

Over two million Nigerians have been displaced by bandits and other criminals in the North-East and North- Western parts of the country. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouk, disclosed this at an interaction with State House correspondents after leading a delegation to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica