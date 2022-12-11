Faith

Nigerian leaders should serve in righteousness, says Muoka

Pastor Lazarus Muoka, General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, has enjoined Nigerian leaders across boards to serve God and humanity faithfully.

Muoka during a media chat heralding the church’s 20 years anniversary holding December 18 at the headquarters in Ijesha, Lagos, stressed on the unity and progress of the nation.

Acknowledging the desire of the Nigerian populace for better living standard, he noted the efforts of sincere leaders, individuals and the church in ensuring the nation fulfills it’s divine mandate.

Meanwhile, he expressed gratitude to God for using the Lord’s Chosen Church as a medium for expressing his greatness, as himself, many individuals, families and nations are witnesses.

Also he assured that the anniversary service will birth wonders in the lives of participants.

 

