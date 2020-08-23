News

Nigerian lesbian love film to go online to avoid censorship board

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Two young women fill the screen, reclining on a bed, talking about their hope of having children.

They are protagonists in a new Nigerian film called “Ife” depicting their love story. The topic is controversial in Nigeria, where same-sex relationships are theoretically punishable by up to 14 years in prison, reports Reuters.

 

Producer Pamela Adie said “Ife” – which means “love” in the Yoruba language widely spoken in southwest Nigeria – would be released online to avoid any possible move by censors to ban it.

 

“I really feel that the censors board is playing a big part in stopping these kinds of stories from coming to the big screen… and it is just really stifling creativity,” said Adie, who declined to provide a release date.

 

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) did not respond to requests for comment. A trailer released online in July shows the women discussing their love and, as one character phrased it, the fear of being forced to choose between your family and happiness.

 

Nobody has yet been convicted under the law banning same-sex relationships, which came into effect in 2014. But the case of 47 men charged last year with public displays of affection is being closely watched

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Sell fuel at N150 per litre, IPMAN directs members in S’West

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), South West Zone, has directed all its members to increase the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to N150 per litre. The South West Zonal Chairman of IPMAN, Alhaji Dele Tajudeen, said this in an interview with reporters in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Tajudeen, who […]
News

Kebbi SEMA distributes relief materials to 900 displaced by bandits

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State government through the state’s Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has distributed relief materials to 900 people displaced by bandits in the state.   Distributing the items to the victims at the weekend, the Chairman of SEMA Alhaji Sani Dododo, said that the items are part of the government’s commitment towards supporting the victims […]
News

15-year-old girl gang-raped in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

A 15-year-old girl, Mmesoma (surname withheld), was yesterday gang-raped by two boys at Nkelegu Ishieke , Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. The two suspects, Chidiogu Okonkwo, 15, and Chidubem Onwe, 14, allegedly defiled the victim in her father’s house when he left her at home for his daily business in Ishieke market. It […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: