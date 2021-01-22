Nigerian lives matter!

Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, has been breathing sawdust, fire and fury ever since the Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu asked herdsmen, who are mostly of the Fulani stock, to depart from forest reserves in the state within seven days, or register officially to remain in the reserves. Shehu should be excused.

He lives in a parallel universe in which he sees the Buhari administration as “herdicharcy” – a government of the herdsmen, for the people and by herdsmen. You do not certainly need to be reminded that President Muhammadu Buhari owns a cattle and cattle-rearing is the main occupation of his kinsmen. Thank God, Shehu is an educated man.

If he were not educated, he probably may have been a herdsman rampaging across the country and constituting a security problem. Shehu does not understand that Nigerians lives matter. In November 2020, Boko Haram massacred 66 farmers and fishermen in Koshobe village in Zabarmari, Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.

While all fair-minded Nigerians were aggrieved over the loss of these Nigerian lives, Shehu pointed out in a British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) interview that the victims did not have military clearance to farm in the area.

Hmm! Now that Governor Akeredolu is trying to ensure that Fulani obtain clearance before grazing in government-owned forest reserves, the same Shehu is throwing tantrums, like toddler, about to be deprived of his toys, and hollering about constitutional breaches.

The Constitution cannot provide shelter for people to live freely on land that does not belong to them. Private ownership of property is a key tradition of capitalism. Shehu did not argue that the Fulani own the land that they have been asked to leave; his argument appears to be that the Fulani have the right to pack into my parlour without my permission, and if I ask them to leave, it means I have breached the constitution. Governor Akeredolu had said, “In its usual magnanimity, our administration will give a grace period of seven days for those who wish to carry on with their cattle-rearing business to register with appropriate authorities.

Our resolution to guarantee the safety of lives and property within the state shall remain utmost as security agencies have been directed to enforce the ban.” Given the Land Use and Allocation Law, the governor was within his rights in asking persons who are occupying government land illegally to duly register or leave. So far over 19,000 Nigerians have been killed by herdsmen all over the country. Sadly, not one single herdsman has been arrested and prosecuted for any of these murders.

Why? Herdsmen’s lives matter to Shehu, but Nigerian lives do not. Which explains why Shehu does not want to interest himself too much with the lives that would be saved in Ondo State if herdsmen were to be properly registered to keep using government forest reserves. Shehu seems to have the tendency to trivialize serious security issues which affect Nigerians.

In December 2020, when about 333 students were kidnapped in the town of Kankara, Katsina State, Shehu contradicted the press and the government and claimed that only 10 students were abducted. He would later apologize when the backlash of his statement came like a deluge. In spite of evidence to the contrary, Shehu has said at several fora that President Buhari has made Nigeria a safer country. In his parallel universe, Shehu may not count the lives of Nigerians lost in the Buhari presidency.

He only counts the lives of herdsmen and cattle lost. So, within the vortex of such limited vision, the country is safer – for Shehu, herdsmen and cattle. For a presidential spokesman, Shehu seems to be at sea about his job.

Last year when a former presidential spokesperson challenged him to spend a night without security in Koshobe or Kankara and he would pay him $20,000, Shehu’s response was so callous that you had to listen to it in order to disbelieve that he actually said it; “If this is the money from the collections made in the name of Leah Sharibu, the unfortunate Christian girl stolen by Boko Haram, I won’t touch it with a long…

Please keep ‘your USD20000.’” Why he brought Sharibu’s name into it, only Shehu knows? Shehu’s argument on the Ondo matter is as illogical as claiming that four corner kicks translate into one goal in soccer.

He is reported to have said, “The president has spoken against the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in asking citizens of Northern origin to leave; he did not spare the group based in Sokoto, ‘Muslim Solidarity Forum,’ which asked the Bishop of Sokoto to leave and is prepared to do all that the law permits to protect citizens all over the country in their choice of where they wished to reside and are treated as equal citizens.”

You cannot compare a government that carries the mandate of the people (elected and constitutionally-vested with authority to protect Ondo citizens) with illegal assemblies like IPOB and Muslim Solidarity Forum. Added to this, the herdsmen do not have any right or claim to the land they are asked to leave (or register to remain). Someone should do Nigeria a favour, organize a workshop for Shehu and teach him two basic things. One, no man has the right to live in a place he does not own, or graze his cattle in a land he has not bought.

Two, Nigerian lives matter (more than cattle lives) and every action taken to save Nigerian lives should not be truncated by the Federal Government. We certainly do not need a movement to drive this home, or do we?

