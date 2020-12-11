News

Nigerian loses 50 airlines in thirty years – Onyema

Vice President of the Airline Operators of Nigeria, Allen Onyema, yesterday, lamented that Nigeria had lost over 50 airlines to corporate governance and policy related encumbrances in the last 30 years. Onyema spoke when the executive members of the Airline Operators of Nigeria, in company with the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, visited the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, at the National Assembly complex, Abuja, He lamented the reintroduction of government duties on imported spare parts for aircrafts by the Nigeria Customs Service, disclosing that private airlines would have suspended flight services indefinitely last week owing to the high cost of operations.

Onyema, who is also the Chairman of Air Peace, said that the return of high duties on imported parts had made it impossible for airlines to undertake clearance of aircraft parts at sea ports and cargo sheds, a situation which poses a risk on the safety of fliers. Consequently, he appealed to the Senate to incorporate President Buhari’s duty waiver on commercial aircrafts and spare parts into the Finance Bill presently before the National Assembly.

“Mr. President, it is not something to be proud of, that in the last 30 years of our lives as a nation, over 50 airlines have gone down. The owners of these airlines succeeded in other business. Why have they failed in aviation? It could be traced to so many factors, including corporate governance but most importantly, policies.

The policies have not been friendly to the growth of aviation.“The President of this country, Muhammadu Buhari, in his wisdom and avowed determination to encourage indigenous businesses in this country, decided to grant zero duty to airlines for the importation of commercial aircrafts and spare parts. He equally granted waivers to airlines for imitation of aircrafts or aircraft soared. In the last six years, this has helped airlines in Nigeria.

