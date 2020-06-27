Nigerian man condemns DNA test; says every child born by a wife in Igbo culture automatically belongs to the husband

A Nigerian man identified as Hugo Abuudo on Facebook has condemned men who carry out DNA test to ascertain their child’s paternity. The young man said that DNA test is destroying the institution of marriage adding that every child born by a wife in Igbo culture automatically belongs to the husband. He wrote: “In Igbo custom and culture, every child born by a wife in a marriage automatically belongs to her husband. There is no contesting it. DNA/ paternity test is out to destroy the marriage institution as we know it.

“Most of our fathers, grandfathers and great grandfathers were not actually the biological children of their fathers. So, sometimes I ask, what do you want to do with a paternity test when your own paternity is in doubt?” Abuudo’s submission is coming at the heels of the recent paternity fraud revelations that have pervaded the Nigerian social media space for the past few weeks.

