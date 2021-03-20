Arts & Entertainments

Nigerian man laments after white lover kicked him out for not cooking

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo Comment(0)

A Nigerian man ended up sleeping on the street in extreme weather after his white wife sent him packing for not cooking. According to the young man, who was spotted sleeping on the street in a cold-weather, he narrated that he was kicked out over his inability to make dinner after a long day at work. Unfortunately for him, the woman helping him to get a Green card who he stays with kicked him out of the house of being lazy. He could be seen in the video being questioned by a fellow Nigerian about his ordeal.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Social media influencer Adeherself arrested by EFCC over internet fraud

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

The cases of internet fraud keep rising in Nigeria at an alarming rate with a few top social media influencers getting dragged into the messy waters of cyber fraud. The latest shocking case is that of fastrising social media influencer known as Adeherself, who was accused by Nigeria’s anti-graft agency of being a ‘cyber picker’ […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija 2020: Trickytee reveals housemate with best, worst game

Posted on Author Reporter

  Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Trickytee, on Monday said Laycon is playing the best game while Neo is playing the worst in the reality show. Trickytee told Ebuka on Monday that Laycon is the underrated housemate in the reality show. “I think Laycon is playing the best game because he came with this underdog […]
Arts & Entertainments

Revealed: How Lil Frosh lost DMW recording contract

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

On October 6, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Davido and his record label, DMW terminated the contract of its recording artist and rapper, Lil Frosh over allegations of domestic violence. Earlier on October 5, news emerged that the fast-rising rapper born, Sanni Goriola, had been called out for allegedly beating his girlfriend, Gift Camille to a pulp. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica