Nigerian man laments after white lover kicked him out for not cooking

A Nigerian man ended up sleeping on the street in extreme weather after his white wife sent him packing for not cooking. According to the young man, who was spotted sleeping on the street in a cold-weather, he narrated that he was kicked out over his inability to make dinner after a long day at work. Unfortunately for him, the woman helping him to get a Green card who he stays with kicked him out of the house of being lazy. He could be seen in the video being questioned by a fellow Nigerian about his ordeal.
