Nigerian man laments as he marks two years since deportation

A Nigerian man, Prince Clement Egbule, from Rivers State, has expressed his frustration with life as he marks two years since he was deported from Germany. Egbule, who currently lives in Libya, said that he was deported from Germany in March 25, 2019. According to him, living in the war-torn country is difficult especially after having experienced life in Europe.

“Today making it 2 years Germany deported me back to Africa, Nigeria, 25 March 2019 from Frankfurt airport, Germany flight moved 10.30am and arrived in Lagos airport Nigeria 5.30pm. It is very sad moment and memory to stay without almighty Germany.” he wrote. “Today is my sad day, but God is my strength, God will see me through all my difficulties. Staying in Libya after experiencing the life of Europe especially Germany is very much difficult to live life, it is frustrating and miserable, I pray God should help me out.”

Arts & Entertainments

Husband arrested for bathing wife with acid

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A gambler in India who bet his wife and lost then threw acid on her because she resisted his attempts to send her back to his friends, who had been gang-raping her as part of the deal according to a report by Independent News.   The incident took place in the northeastern state of Bihar […]
Arts & Entertainments

Man forgets metal coin in his nose for 53 years

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

city of Zelenograd after medical personnel discovered that he has a metal coin stuck in his nose for more than 50 years. For over 50 years, the 59-yearold has suffered intense breathing difficulties because of a coin he had shoved up his nose as a child and forgot about over the years. He had been […]
Arts & Entertainments

Married bricklayer digs tunnel to mistress’ house, gets caught by her husband

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A married bricklayer identified as Antonio from Villas del Prado 1 worked on an underground tunnel to get to the home of his secret lover, Pamela. Using his experience in construction, he dug a tight but durable tunnel that crossed several streets from his home to that of Pamela’s. The lovers met in secret whenever […]

