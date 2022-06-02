Metro & Crime

Nigerian man shoots wife, mother-in-law before killing himself in Texas

A Nigerian man estranged from his family showed up at home in Texas on Thursday and fatally shot his wife, his mother-in-law before fleeing with their three-month-old baby.

Persecondnews.com learnt that the three-month-old is safe and his father is dead after Police confirmed Mr. Obinna Dwayne Igbokwe shot his wife and his wife’s grandmother point-blank before fleeing with the baby.

The incident triggered an Amber Alert overnight that was discontinued shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday.

According to the Police in Texas, it all started at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, when deputies were called to a shooting on Aldine Westfield and Rayford and found two women who had been shot in the head.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as 41-year-old Obinna Dwayne Igbokwe of Spring.

Deputies say Igbokwe shot his wife, identified as Tangela Igbokwe, after she told him she wanted a divorce.

Tangela was flown to the hospital in critical condition.

The man is also accused of shooting his wife’s grandmother, identified as Linda Larkins. She died at the scene.

This newspaper has learned the shooting happened in front of the suspect’s 14-year-old, who ran from the home to get help.

After the shootings, Obinna took off with with his three-month-old son in a 2008 white Honda Accord and was last seen going in the area of I-45 and Highway 105, deputies said.

Authorities believed Obinna was headed toward Dallas, where he may have family.

In a updated release from the sheriff’s office, authorities said that, at about midnight, the Corsicana Police Department called Montgomery County deputies and told them that they had the baby, Mansa, in their care.

Corsicana is about an hour south of Dallas.

According to Corsicana police, a man dropped off the child in a car seat at a local hotel and said he would be right back, but never returned.

Since the man didn’t come back, Corsicana police were alerted and learned he left in a white car, which matched the description of the vehicle Obinna was believed to have been driving.

At about 1:05 a.m., officers with the Ennis Police Department located Obinna’s white Honda and tried to stop him.

After a short chase, the Honda stopped in a parking lot, where officers said they heard one gunshot come from inside the car.

Police said they tried to save the suspect’s life and called for medical help, but he died at a Dallas hospital at about 5:20 a.m.

“Our hearts are with the family affected by this tragic and horrific crime and we are working with the victims to ensure they receive support and assistance,” the Police said.

The baby, Mansa, was unharmed and has been reunited with his family.

*Courtesy: Per Second News

 

