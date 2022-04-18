Nigerian masses’ll become Yahaya Bello’s godfathers as president – Hafsat Abiola

The Director-General of the Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation, Hafsat Abiola- Costello, has said Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello will in a free and fair contest, defeat other All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential aspirants, during the primary election.

The daughter of the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election Chief MKO Abiola said this yesterday at a press conference in Abuja. She said: “One of the major qualities is that this is a person that is willing to be independent, a person that is willing not to have a godfather.

“The people that will be the godfathers of Governor Yahaya Bello when he becomes President are the people of Nigeria.” However, Abiola-Costello said though it was clear that Bello had resisted the idea of godfathers for long, he would carry the older politicians along when he becomes the President.

She said this in reaction to a question on whether the governor could win the APC ticket with the likes of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and others in the race. Abiola-Costello added: “It is good that you said, heavyweights.

But he will win in a free and fair contest. His chances are actually the best of the group because in a competition, it is about the voters and 60 per cent of Nigerians are under 30. I am his Director- General because I believe in him.

“There has been a groundswell in our country by young people to play a bigger role in our political affairs. You do know about the not too young to run campaign that has been going on for a long time, which led to the President signing the Not too Young to Run Bill into law.

“Nigerian young people are ready to take more responsibilities in the governing of our affairs and this is the young people’s candidate.

“But we really value and appreciate the heavyweights and those you call tested politicians, and they can be sure that if, God willing, we have President Yahaya Bello come 2023, he will carry them along, he will be consulting them and seeking their counsel.

“He will want to build on their networks and resources because the country belongs to all of us, it belongs to the tested politicians and most especially, the young people of Nigeria.”

On zoning, she said:“At this time, the APC has said that all candidates are free to contest. They have given no restrictions by zone and we are guided by that and our candidate has the freedom to put his candidacy forward.

“I can assure you that his candidacy that he has put forward has been done with a lot of consultations from within the party to the highest level and there have been no reservations to his candidacy. The support across Nigeria is overwhelming.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...