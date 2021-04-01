Health

Nigerian Medical Professor emerges one of America’s best physicians

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Nigerians in diaspora, fueled by passion to succeed , make global impact and the inherent resilience   in them continue to record phenomenal successes on international scale in a wide range of fields.
The latest is Professor Iyalla Elvis Peterside, a Nigerian-born medical doctor, who has been named one of America’s Best Physicians for the year 2020  by the US National Consumer Advisory Board and Todaysbestphysician.com.
Dr Peterside is a Professor of Pediatrics and Neonatalogy at the University of Pennsylvania Medical school and a Consultant at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, considered one of the best Children’s Hospitals in the world where he has worked for over 20 years.
He was until recently the Medical Director of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital and the President of the Philadelphia Perinatal society.
He is a recipient of many awards from his colleagues and professional associations in the US. His area of expertise is in the care of complex surgical neonates, infants needing extracorporeal support and babies with chronic lung disease.
He graduated from the University of Ibadan in 1985 and has practiced medicine in four continents of Africa, Europe, Asia and North America.
Prof Iyalla Peterside is among Nigerian professionals who constitute the most celebrated diaspora community in the US.
Nigerians are  top on the table of the most highly educated of all diaspora groups in the US, with 61 per cent holding at least a bachelors degree compared with 31 per cent of the total foreign-born population and 32 per cent of the US-born population, according to 2017 data from the Migration Policy Institute.
More than half of Nigerian immigrants (54 per cent) were most likely to occupy management positions, compared with 32 per cent of the total foreign-born population and 39 per cent of the US-born population.
Nigerians also dominate the creative art sector in the US.
Most recently President Joe Biden has appointed more Nigerians to sensitive political offices than any other diaspora community.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Health

Changing peoples’ perception of TB could curb its spread

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

…as 74% undetected cases remain in communities  As part of strategies to reduce the high incidence of tuberculosis (TB) cases in Nigerian communities, a medical expert said changing the perception of the disease was key to fighting it. Dr. Femi Ayoola of the  National Orientation Agency (NOA) who made this assertion, said with the current […]
Health

Ecuador says first batch of 18m contracted doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ecuador said the first batch of 18 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines it contracted for with three pharmaceutical companies and the COVAX initiative arrived on Wednesday for a pilot plan with medical staff from public hospitals and nursing homes. After several months of negotiations, Health Minister Juan Carlos Zevallos said the Andean nation had […]
Health

Taiwan reports first imported COVID-19 case from Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

  Taiwan on Friday (Jan. 8) reported three new Wuhan coronavirus cases imported from Nigeria, Egypt, and the U.S. On Friday, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced three new imported cases of COVID-19, bringing the country’s total number to 825. The latest cases include a Taiwanese man, a Taiwanese woman, and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica